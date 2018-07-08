Live TV
Thai cave rescue: Divers enter cave to free boys -- Live updates

less than 1 min ago1:36 a.m. ET, July 8, 2018
Boys send notes to their parents

On Saturday the boys were able to send the first personal messages to their parents in two weeks.

In a joint letter they said, "don't worry, everybody is healthy," and asked their teachers not to give them too much homework.

In separate notes to their families, written in faint blue ink on lined paper, many boys told their parents they loved them. 

Titun, the youngest member of the trapped Wild Boar soccer team, said he wanted to eat fried chicken.

His father told CNN when his soccer-mad boy comes home he can have anything he wants.

Official: Boys will be escorted by divers and carried out on stretchers

Thai Navy SEAL divers (faces obscured in original image) prepare for the rescue mission.

Divers will escort the boys out one by one before handing them over to separate rescue teams in Chamber 3, according to a Thai Navy official with knowledge of the operation.

Chamber 3 is where the underground command center is located, around two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave.

The divers will stay inside the cave to continue the rescue operation, while the boys will be carried away on stretchers to waiting ambulances.

The 13 international divers involved in the rescue include two British divers who found the boys last Monday, the Thai Navy official said.

Praying for the team's safe return

Thamma Kantawong, the aunt of the 25-year-old coach who has been trapped inside the cave with the Wild Boars soccer team, said that she was overjoyed to hear the rescue operation had begun.

"I am so happy," she told CNN. "Now I am praying in front of a Buddhist image."

At the entrance to the site, a thin white decorative flag, newly placed, fluttered in the wind, a Buddhist sign to indicate positive energy.

Governor: Operation could 'take days'

Oxygen tanks are delivered to the entrance of the site, while military police seal off the cave entrance in preparation for the boys' rescue.

The dive team, comprised of 13 international divers and 5 Thai divers, will start bringing the boys out of the cave one by one, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said.

The earliest they're expected to emerge is 9 p.m. local (8 a.m. ET).

"They will come out separately. Each person will be escorted by two officers,” Osotthanakorn said.

The boys are around four kilometers (2.5 miles inside the cave). The round-trip from the cave entrance to where the boys are takes 11 hours.

As there are 13 people who need to be escorted out, the whole operation could "take days," Osotthanakorn said.

The rescue begins

Rescuers prepare for the operation to bring the Thai boys and their soccer coach out from the flooded cave complex.

The perilous mission to evacuate 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach trapped deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand is under way, Thai authorities have announced.

At 10 a.m. local time (11 p.m. Saturday ET), an international contingent of 13 specialist divers descended into the watery network of underground tunnels below the Mae Sai mountains, carrying with them the hopes of an entire nation.

The plight of the stricken boys, who have remained trapped inside the caves for 15 days, has transfixed Thailand, as rescue efforts have become ever more urgent.

Diver died trying to exit flooded tunnels

Former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan.

Former Thai Navy Sgt. Saman Kunan, an ex-SEAL, died early Friday morning due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center deep underground.

Kunan, 38, was returning from delivering oxygen tanks to the cavern where the boys are when he ran out of air while underwater, Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Passakorn Boonyalak said.

Friends say boys trapped in cave ignored warnings

From CNN's Steve George in Mae Sai

Kittichoke Konkaew (far left), Puwadet Kumngoen (far right), and a friend await news of their classmate Nuttawut Takumsong, one of the boys trapped in the cave.

CNN visited two of the schools attended by the some of the trapped boys and learned many local parents warn their children to stay away from the cave complex during monsoon season.

"I was very worried about what would happen to them. The caves are a dark and scary place. I wouldn't dare to ever go in there," said 14-year-old Kittichoke Konkaew, whose close friend, Nuttawut Takumsong, is among those inside the cave.

Students and teachers have continued to pray for the safe return of those still inside, even setting up shrines to the boys.

