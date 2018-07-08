Thai cave rescue: Divers enter cave to free boys -- Live updates

On Saturday the boys were able to send the first personal messages to their parents in two weeks.

In a joint letter they said, "don't worry, everybody is healthy," and asked their teachers not to give them too much homework.

In separate notes to their families, written in faint blue ink on lined paper, many boys told their parents they loved them.

Titun, the youngest member of the trapped Wild Boar soccer team, said he wanted to eat fried chicken.

His father told CNN when his soccer-mad boy comes home he can have anything he wants.

​