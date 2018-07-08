Thai cave rescue underwayBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Euan McKirdy and Hilary Whiteman, CNN
36 US military members from Pacific Command involved in operation
From CNN's Ryan Browne:
There are 36 US military Pacific Command personnel involved in the Thai rescue operation. They're mostly from Kadena base in Japan, according to a US military official
The group includes a 12-man search-and-rescue team, which including divers. The US divers were not expected to participate directly in rescue dives.
Divers and officials are prepping for more rescues
Four of the 12 boys trapped in a Thai cave were rescued earlier today. Now, in the overnight hours in Thailand, teams are making preparations to get more kids out, CNN's David McKenzie reports.
The mission has been temporarily suspended while teams restock supplies. Authorities said oxygen tanks needed to be refilled before continuing.
Watch more:
The 2 obstacles rescuers face: Water and time
The first of the boys trapped in a Thai cave were rescued earlier today, and the mission has been temporarily suspended while teams restock supplies.
But rescuers have a dwindling window of opportunity, with forecasters predicting the return of heavy monsoon rains in the coming days, effectively sealing off the cave until October.
"We have two obstacles: water and time. This what we have been racing against since day one. We have to do all we can, even though it is hard to fight the force of nature," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said earlier, as rain began to fall across the site.
Here's a look at rainfall totals in the area:
The first boys are out of the cave. Here's what happens next.
From CNN's Wayne Drash and Susan Scutti
As the first members of the boys' soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand were rescued Sunday, the focus begins to shift to the boys' long-term health and getting them proper medical aid.
Oxygen is a top priority. Health experts said, authorities would first be checking the rescued boys' exposure to a lack of oxygen while in the cave. Thai officials on Friday said oxygen levels in the cave air plummeted dangerously to just 15%.
"One of the major concerns is oxygen right now. They've been in an area where oxygen levels are low," Dr. Darria Long Gillespie of the University of Tennessee School of Medicine told CNN. "As soon as they get out, that's what they'll be checking: their oxygen levels and their breathing."
They will also be checked for malnutrition, dehydration and an array of other health effects.
Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who is also a scuba diver, said it would be extremely important to relay the good news of the first boys' rescue to the others who remain trapped inside. "That would be such a boost for their confidence," she said.
The rescue is two-pronged: to help the boys who have been brought out of the cave, while working to save the remaining boys and coach still trapped inside. The rescue operation, authorities said, has paused for the night. Authorities said oxygen tanks needed to be refilled before continuing.
4 things we learned from the Thai governor's press conference
From the transcript of Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osotthanakorn's press conference moments ago, we learned:
- The operation went quickly: "The operation today went quicker than when we rehearsed, 10 minutes quicker."
- We don't know the rescued boys' names, but they're safe: "We haven't confirmed the identity of the four boys and the rest, where they are now ... Four of them have been safely in doctor's hands at Prachanukroh Hospital."
- The rescue teams: "We have 13 divers in the rescue team with an extra five Navy SEALs. There are 90 staff for the whole operation. Fifty are foreign staff divers, 40 Thai."
- The kids wore face masks: The "method to get them out, all the boys are wearing full face mask and the rescue divers carried them out through the passage in the cave complex."
Thai governor says evacuations took less time than it did in drills
Evacuations of four boys from a cave in northern Thailand took 10 minutes less than they did during practice, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said in a press conference Sunday.
The governor said Sunday’s operation went smoothly but they would need to make sure all conditions were stable for the next phase of evacuations.
Rescue workers are scheduled to hold a strategy meeting late Sunday about remaining operations.
The governor said all boys were wearing full face masks for diving and were then carried out through the rest of the cave.
Ambulances carrying rescued boys just arrived at Chiang Rai hospital
A member of the Thai police stationed outside Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital just told CNN that three ambulances carrying the rescued boys had safely arrived.
There was one boy in each ambulance.
Eve Tapanya from the Tourist Police said their condition was “not that bad," and, "They’re OK."
The hospital is about an hours drive from the cave. Doctors and nurses there have been preparing for days in anticipation of the rescue.
Thai official says four boys were rescued wearing "full face masks"
A Thai official just held a press conference near the site of the cave, where he confirmed that four boys have been rescued by the team of divers and Thai Navy SEALs.
Describing the "very smooth operation," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the boys were rescued using full face masks. The first one was rescued about three hours ago.
He said the clock is continuing to tick for the remaining boys, and rescuers are going to focus on replacing the oxygen tanks so they can continue the operation.
He said he didn't know when they would be able resume getting out the boys, but he estimated in approximately 10 hours, but no more than 20.
Trump tweets US is helping Thai government rescue boys from cave
The President just tweeted on the rescues: