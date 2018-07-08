Boys recused Monday were in better condition than those who came out Sunday

The four boys who were evacuated from a cave in northern Thailand Monday were in better condition than those who were rescued Sunday, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, rescue mission commander, said at a press conference moments ago.

Osotthanakorn would not elaborate but did say all the boys who have been rescued are in good condition.

He added rescue workers will need at least 20 hours to prepare for the next operation, but timing could change depending on weather and water levels.

Monday’s rescue was carried out four to five hours ahead of schedule due to favorable conditions.

All rescue workers and divers are resting in preparation for tomorrow’s operation.

Officials will meet late Monday local time to discuss Tuesday’s plans.