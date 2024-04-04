Rescuers are working to free dozens of people trapped after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, the strongest in 25 years.
At least nine people were killed, more than 900 others injured and over 100 buildings damaged in the quake, which also caused landslides.
The quake was followed by strong aftershocks, including a 6.5-magnitude tremor. Multiple aftershocks as strong as magnitude 7 are expected in the coming days.
Here's what else we know:
- The quake: The earthquake hit at 7:58 a.m. local time, 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien at a depth of 34.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
- Large aftershocks: The quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks near the epicenter, according to USGS. Tremors have been felt across the island, including in the capital Taipei, with some as high as magnitude 7 expected in the coming days.
- Hualien County: About 300,000 people live in the region where the quake struck, a third of whom live in the main city of Hualien. But many in the county live in remote coastal or mountain communities that can be hard to reach, so it might take time to understand the extent of the casualties and damage.
- Trapped miners: Dozens of people are trapped in two mines in Hualien County following the quake, Taiwan's national fire agency said. Sixty-four are trapped in the Heping mine, with seven others in the Zhonghe mine.
- Medical facilities: Hospitals across Taipei were operating normally despite being damaged by the quake, according to the Municipal Government. At least seven hospitals in the capital reported some structural damage.
- TSMC: Meanwhile, the world's biggest chipmaker is working to resume operations following the quake — a welcome sign for makers of products ranging from iPhones and computers to cars and washing machines. But the quake is a stark reminder of the risks to the vital chipmaking industry.