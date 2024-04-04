Rescuers are working to free dozens of people trapped after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, the strongest in 25 years.

At least nine people were killed, more than 900 others injured and over 100 buildings damaged in the quake, which also caused landslides.

The quake was followed by strong aftershocks, including a 6.5-magnitude tremor. Multiple aftershocks as strong as magnitude 7 are expected in the coming days.

Here's what else we know: