Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Taiwan quake

Live Updates

Dozens trapped after deadly 7.4 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 10:18 p.m. ET, April 3, 2024
19 min ago

It's more than 24 hours since the most powerful quake in decades shook Taiwan. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Rescuers are working to free dozens of people trapped after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, the strongest in 25 years.

At least nine people were killed, more than 900 others injured and over 100 buildings damaged in the quake, which also caused landslides.

The quake was followed by strong aftershocks, including a 6.5-magnitude tremor. Multiple aftershocks as strong as magnitude 7 are expected in the coming days.

Here's what else we know:

  • The quake: The earthquake hit at 7:58 a.m. local time, 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien at a depth of 34.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
  • Large aftershocks: The quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks near the epicenter, according to USGS. Tremors have been felt across the island, including in the capital Taipei, with some as high as magnitude 7 expected in the coming days.
  • Hualien County: About 300,000 people live in the region where the quake struck, a third of whom live in the main city of Hualien. But many in the county live in remote coastal or mountain communities that can be hard to reach, so it might take time to understand the extent of the casualties and damage.
  • Trapped miners: Dozens of people are trapped in two mines in Hualien County following the quake, Taiwan's national fire agency said. Sixty-four are trapped in the Heping mine, with seven others in the Zhonghe mine.
  • Medical facilities: Hospitals across Taipei were operating normally despite being damaged by the quake, according to the Municipal Government. At least seven hospitals in the capital reported some structural damage.
  • TSMC: Meanwhile, the world's biggest chipmaker is working to resume operations following the quake — a welcome sign for makers of products ranging from iPhones and computers to cars and washing machines. But the quake is a stark reminder of the risks to the vital chipmaking industry.
1 hr 30 min ago

Dozens of miners are trapped after the quake, Taiwan officials say

From CNN's Shawn Deng

A total of 71 people are trapped in two mines in Hualien County after a powerful earthquake struck the island Wednesday, Taiwan's national fire agency said.

Most of the trapped miners — 64 — are in the Heping mine, with seven others stuck in the Zhonghe mine, the agency told a news conference. 

At least nine people were killed and more than 900 others injured after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck, according to the agency.

1 min ago

Taiwan quake is a stark reminder of risks to the region's chipmaking industry

From CNN's Clare Duffy

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. logo is seen atop a building in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on January 9, 2023.
The world’s biggest chipmaker is working to resume operations following the massive earthquake that struck Taiwan Wednesday — a welcome sign for makers of products ranging from iPhones and computers to cars and washing machines that rely on advanced semiconductors.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island’s east coast Wednesday morning, the strongest in 25 years, killing nine and causing landslides and collapsed structures.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the leading chipmaker also known as TSMC, operates largely on the opposite side of the island, although the company said its facilities did experience some shaking.

TSMC temporarily evacuated some manufacturing plants following the quake but said later Wednesday that staff were safe and had returned to their workplaces.

“A small number of tools were damaged at certain facilities, partially impacting their operations. However, there is no damage to our critical tools,” TSMC said in a statement late Wednesday.

While Wednesday’s earthquake appears unlikely to have any long-term implications for the semiconductor supply chain, it gave a stark reminder of the risks of concentrating crucial microchip manufacturing on an island that is both prone to earthquakes and a hotspot for geopolitical tensions.

Chipmakers and governments, including the US government, have in recent years invested billions in efforts to diversify chip production, but many experts worry that process is not happening fast enough.

Keep reading about the risks to the vital industry.

1 hr 38 min ago

How earthquakes are measured

From CNN's Jennifer Gray

Measuring earthquakes is no easy task, given they strike suddenly and sometimes on a global scale.

When the Earth’s crust shifts abruptly, an earthquake occurs, with energy radiated out as seismic waves and shaking that’s sometimes experienced by people, buildings and infrastructure.

Seismic waves and factors related to the shifting ground determine an earthquake’s magnitude, as measured through 10 on the scale most commonly used to describe quakes.

How strong the shaking feels is an earthquake’s intensity, as measured on a scale that uses Roman numerals to assign categories based on assessed damage and people’s observations.

Read more about what the scales indicate.

1 hr 40 min ago

7 major earthquakes have hit Taiwan over the past 50 years

From CNN staff

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake that killed at least nine people and injured hundreds Wednesday, is the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years.

Over the past 50 years, the island has experienced a total of seven major earthquakes, the last being a 7.1 magnitude quake in 2006 in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan.

The island sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes it prone to quakes.