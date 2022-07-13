World
Sri Lanka in crisis after President flees

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 6:14 a.m. ET, July 13, 2022
23 min ago

Protesters breach prime minister's compound and enter state TV headquarters

From CNN's Rukshana Rizwie and Iqbal Athas in Colombo

Demonstrators carry the gate to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 13. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Hundreds of protesters breached the compound of the Sri Lanka prime minister's office and entered the premises on Wednesday, according to footage from the scene and local witnesses. 

The grounds have now been taken over by protesters who are gathering in celebration, following a standoff with armed police at the gates of the property. 

Protesters could be seen on the balcony of the property, lighting firecrackers and waving the Sri Lankan flag, according to witnesses.

A handful of protesters in the capital Colombo also entered the premises of state broadcaster Sri Lanka Rupavahini on Wednesday, people present at the scene told CNN. 

The protesters then negotiated a "deal" with broadcast staff, which involved not giving airtime to politicians, including Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who has been appointed as the acting president of Sri Lanka. 

Sri Lanka Rupavahini agreed to the terms and was back on-air Wednesday with cultural programs. 

18 min ago

What are Sri Lanka's protests about, and who's in charge?

From CNN's Heather Chen

Sri Lanka has been rocked by economic protests that have forced its president to flee and led to chaos in the South Asian country.

Here's a brief guide on what's happening.

Why are people protesting? An economic crisis that has gripped Sri Lanka was years in the making, according to analysts, with a series of government decisions compounding external shocks.

Over the past decade, the Sri Lankan government has borrowed vast sums of money from foreign lenders to fund public services. This borrowing spree has coincided with a series of hammer blows to the Sri Lankan economy, from both natural disasters -- such as heavy monsoons -- to man-made catastrophes, including a government ban on chemical fertilizers that decimated farmers' harvests.

Facing a massive deficit, Rajapaksa slashed taxes in a doomed attempt to stimulate the economy. But the move backfired, instead hitting government revenue. 

What's happened in recent days? Protests have been escalating in Sri Lanka since March, when public anger erupted on the streets over rising food costs, fuel shortages and electricity cuts as the country struggled to make debt repayments.

Over the weekend tens of thousands of protesters massed outside the president's office and residence before breaking through security cordons. Dramatic footage showed protesters swimming in the president's private pool.

Sri Lanka's armed forces spirited Rajapaksa away to a naval vessel minutes before protesters stormed his residence, a high-ranking military source told CNN Sunday. Then on Wednesday, he fled the country with his wife and landed in the Maldives.

Who's in charge now? Rajapaksa was due to officially step down on Wednesday, officials said, following an emergency meeting called by parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Wickremesinghe posted on Twitter that he was stepping down "to ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens."

But he fled the country before stepping down officially. He then appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to take over the role of president.

What comes next? The protesters want the entire government to resign, and there is no sign of unrest halting unless that happens.

“We want to caution President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister and this entire government that 13th is the last day for you to be in power,” protest organizer Father Jeevantha Peiris said on Tuesday.

“Hundreds of protesters are already approaching Colombo this very moment. If by tomorrow such change does not materialise, the peoples struggle that led to this revolution will again be proved, shown through protests, stringent action and people power.”

24 min ago

Police clash with protesters in Colombo

From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie

A demonstrator pours water on a man during a protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 13. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

The office of Sri Lanka's new acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he planned to call a state of emergency across the country, as protesters took to the streets of the commercial capital Colombo on Wednesday.

He also directed the Ministry of Defense to impose a curfew across Colombo and the rest of the country's Western province after police fired tear gas on crowds outside the prime minister's office, a ministry official told CNN.

The official, who did not wish to be identified, said Wickremesinghe ordered that "unruly persons and those traveling in lorries be arrested."

Live video seen by CNN showed protesters marching toward the prime minister's office building, shouting that the leaders are trying to flee.

Police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters trying to break through barriers outside the building.

31 min ago

Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka after two failed attempts

From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife flew on Wednesday to Malé, in the Maldives, on an AN32 troop transport plane from the Sri Lanka Air Force, according to a high-ranking security official, shortly before he was due to step down.

Maldivian air traffic control refused the plane's request to land until an intervention by the Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament and former President Mohamed Nasheed, according to the official. A spokesperson for Nasheed did not confirm or deny the intervention.

Sri Lanka's Air Force on Wednesday confirmed Rajapaksa's departure, saying in a statement: "Pursuant to the request of the government and in accordance with the powers vested in a President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka air force provided a plane early today to fly the President, his wife and two security officials to the Maldives."

Rajapaksa was previously blocked from departing Sri Lanka at least twice on Monday, after refusing to join a public immigration queue at the Bandaranaike International Airport, a high-ranking military source told CNN.

Following his departure, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the prime minister's office in Colombo, chanting and demanding that neither the president nor the prime minister "be spared."

34 min ago

Sri Lanka in state of emergency after protests force the president to flee

From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed president, just hours after the country's embattled leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled for the Maldives.

His administration has been rocked by protests over an economic crisis.

Rajapaksa -- who had been expected to resign Wednesday but fled before doing so officially -- made the appointment, citing a section of the constitution that allows a prime minister to "discharge the powers, duties and functions of the office of President" when the president is ill or "absent" from Sri Lanka.

