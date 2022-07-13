Dozens injured in protests outside prime minister's office
From Rukshana Rizwie in Colombo
At least 30 people needed hospital treatment for injuries sustained in protests outside the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office on Wednesday.
A nurse at Colombo National Hospital told CNN that many people were brought in due to tear gas inhalation, while others had cuts and bruises likely from trying to jump over fences. The nurse did not confirm any gunshot injuries.
The grounds of the prime minister’s office were taken over by protesters on Wednesday following a standoff with armed police at the gates of the property.
Sri Lankan police have continued to use tear gas to disperse the crowds throughout the day, according to footage from the scene and local witnesses.
39 min ago
Sri Lanka's acting president cancels state of emergency
In his role as acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency across Sri Lanka and a curfew on Wednesday only to later cancel both orders, according to the prime minister’s office.
Protesters in Sri Lanka have since breached the compound of the former prime minister's office and entered the premises following a standoff with armed police at the gates of the property, according to footage from the scene and local witnesses.
Wickremesinghe had earlier announced that he would formally resign as Sri Lanka's prime minister on Wednesday "to make way for an All-Party Government," as he had said in a tweet.
43 min ago
Sri Lanka’s acting president appoints committee of top military staff to “restore law and order"
From CNN's Iqbal Athas
Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee of senior armed forces commanders headed by the Chief of Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva to “restore law and order” across the nation, a high-ranking military official told CNN Wednesday.
The committee will be tasked with issuing commands to troops on the ground and police across the country as they try to maintain order throughout the country, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss developments not yet publicly announced by the acting president.
The decision was taken during a meeting of Sri Lanka’s National Security Council that was chaired by Wickremesinghe on Wednesday, the source added.
1 hr 25 min ago
How Sri Lanka's runaway President went from war hero to fugitive
From CNN's Rhea Mogul
They were once seen as heroes of the nation, the almost mythical warrior-king leaders who defeated the separatists in a bloody civil war.
Yet the final days of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa dynasty tell a very different tale.
In the early hours of Wednesday, embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a hurried exit from the South Asian nation, days after thousands of angry protesters broke into his official residence, swam in his pool, and demanded he finally go.
He had been expected to resign later that day, but Gotabaya Rajapaksa didn't wait around to make it official. Instead, before dawn, he boarded a military plane leaving Colombo, the commercial capital of the crisis-hit country, and fled to the Maldives.
His departure is a historic moment for the island nation of 22 million people, which the Rajapaksas had ruled with an iron fist for much of the past two decades before losing the faith of their once-adoring citizens.
As the country takes its first steps in its brave new era, experts say it would do well to consider what went wrong with the last one -- starting with the rise and fall of the Rajapaksas.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is not the first member of the family to have been president. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, widely considered a war hero, was elected president in 2005 and achieved near legendary status in 2009 when he declared victory in the 26-year civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam rebels.
"The sight of Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka on an air force plane represents (the downfall) of this family," said Ganeshan Wignaraja, senior research associate at the British think tank ODI Global.
"Their legacy I don't think is a positive one. But one hopes that Sri Lanka will move on in a new direction."
Protesters breach prime minister's compound and enter state TV headquarters
From CNN's Rukshana Rizwie and Iqbal Athas in Colombo
Hundreds of protesters breached the compound of the Sri Lanka prime minister's office and entered the premises on Wednesday, according to footage from the scene and local witnesses.
The grounds have now been taken over by protesters who are gathering in celebration, following a standoff with armed police at the gates of the property.
Protesters could be seen on the balcony of the property, lighting firecrackers and waving the Sri Lankan flag, according to witnesses.
A handful of protesters in the capital Colombo also entered the premises of state broadcaster Sri Lanka Rupavahini on Wednesday, people present at the scene told CNN.
The protesters then negotiated a "deal" with broadcast staff, which involved not giving airtime to politicians, including Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who has been appointed as the acting president of Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Rupavahini agreed to the terms and was back on-air Wednesday with cultural programs.
2 min ago
What are Sri Lanka's protests about, and who's in charge?
From CNN's Heather Chen
Sri Lanka has been rocked by economic protests that have forced its president to flee and led to chaos in the South Asian country.
Here's a brief guide on what's happening.
Why are people protesting? An economic crisis that has gripped Sri Lanka was years in the making, according to analysts, with a series of government decisions compounding external shocks.
Over the past decade, the Sri Lankan government has borrowed vast sums of money from foreign lenders to fund public services. This borrowing spree has coincided with a series of hammer blows to the Sri Lankan economy, from both natural disasters -- such as heavy monsoons -- to man-made catastrophes, including a government ban on chemical fertilizers that decimated farmers' harvests.
Facing a massive deficit, Rajapaksa slashed taxes in a doomed attempt to stimulate the economy. But the move backfired, instead hitting government revenue.
What's happened in recent days? Protests have been escalating in Sri Lanka since March, when public anger erupted on the streets over rising food costs, fuel shortages and electricity cuts as the country struggled to make debt repayments.
Over the weekend tens of thousands of protesters massed outside the president's office and residence before breaking through security cordons. Dramatic footage showed protesters swimming in the president's private pool.
Sri Lanka's armed forces spirited Rajapaksa away to a naval vessel minutes before protesters stormed his residence, a high-ranking military source told CNN Sunday. Then on Wednesday, he fled the country with his wife and landed in the Maldives.
Who's in charge now? Rajapaksa was due to officially step down on Wednesday, officials said, following an emergency meeting called by parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Wickremesinghe posted on Twitter that he was stepping down "to ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens."
But he fled the country before stepping down officially. He then appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to take over the role of president.
What comes next? The protesters want the entire government to resign, and there is no sign of unrest halting unless that happens.
“We want to caution President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister and this entire government that 13th is the last day for you to be in power,” protest organizer Father Jeevantha Peiris said on Tuesday.
“Hundreds of protesters are already approaching Colombo this very moment. If by tomorrow such change does not materialise, the peoples struggle that led to this revolution will again be proved, shown through protests, stringent action and people power.”
2 hr 25 min ago
Police clash with protesters in Colombo
From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie
The office of Sri Lanka's new acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he planned to call a state of emergency across the country, as protesters took to the streets of the commercial capital Colombo on Wednesday.
He also directed the Ministry of Defense to impose a curfew across Colombo and the rest of the country's Western province after police fired tear gas on crowds outside the prime minister's office, a ministry official told CNN.
The official, who did not wish to be identified, said Wickremesinghe ordered that "unruly persons and those traveling in lorries be arrested."
Live video seen by CNN showed protesters marching toward the prime minister's office building, shouting that the leaders are trying to flee.
Police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters trying to break through barriers outside the building.
2 hr 32 min ago
Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka after two failed attempts
From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife flew on Wednesday to Malé, in the Maldives, on an AN32 troop transport plane from the Sri Lanka Air Force, according to a high-ranking security official, shortly before he was due to step down.
Maldivian air traffic control refused the plane's request to land until an intervention by the Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament and former President Mohamed Nasheed, according to the official. A spokesperson for Nasheed did not confirm or deny the intervention.
Sri Lanka's Air Force on Wednesday confirmed Rajapaksa's departure, saying in a statement: "Pursuant to the request of the government and in accordance with the powers vested in a President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka air force provided a plane early today to fly the President, his wife and two security officials to the Maldives."
Rajapaksa was previously blocked from departing Sri Lanka at least twice on Monday, after refusing to join a public immigration queue at the Bandaranaike International Airport, a high-ranking military source told CNN.
Following his departure, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the prime minister's office in Colombo, chanting and demanding that neither the president nor the prime minister "be spared."
2 hr 34 min ago
Sri Lanka in state of emergency after protests force the president to flee
From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Hannah Ritchie
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed president, just hours after the country's embattled leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled for the Maldives.
His administration has been rocked by protests over an economic crisis.
Rajapaksa -- who had been expected to resign Wednesday but fled before doing so officially -- made the appointment, citing a section of the constitution that allows a prime minister to "discharge the powers, duties and functions of the office of President" when the president is ill or "absent" from Sri Lanka.