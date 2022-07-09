Protesters have breached the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, known as Temple Trees, according to local media.

Video of protesters entering the gates to the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe circulated on social media on Saturday.

Wickremesinghe had been earlier moved to a secure location, his office confirmed.

Some background: Protesters have also broken into the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.

Images show demonstrators inside the building and hanging banners from the balcony, as well as swimming in the residence's pool.