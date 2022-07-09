Protesters breach official residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister
From Rukshana Rizwie in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Protesters have breached the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, known as Temple Trees, according to local media.
Video of protesters entering the gates to the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe circulated on social media on Saturday.
Wickremesinghe had been earlier moved to a secure location, his office confirmed.
Some background: Protesters have also broken into the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.
Images show demonstrators inside the building and hanging banners from the balcony, as well as swimming in the residence's pool.
3 hr 34 min ago
Problems mount for a "bankrupt" nation
From CNN's Iqbal Athas, Chris Liakos, Rhea Mogul and Daniela Gonzalez-Roman
Earlier this week, Wickremesinghe told lawmakers that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the country's "collapsed" economy are "difficult," because the South Asian nation of 22 million has entered the talks as a bankrupt country, rather than a developing one.
"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than previous negotiations," Wickremesinghe said Tuesday in parliament.
"Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to (the IMF) separately," he added. "Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level. This is not a straightforward process."
Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan leader's official residence in Colombo on Saturday as more than 100,000 amassed outside, according to police, calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign over his handling of the country's economic crisis.
Protesters enter presidential residence: Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.
Rajapaksa is not at the site and has been moved elsewhere, security officials told CNN. It is unclear how many security personnel are present at the location.
Images from Colombo paint a chaotic scene, with pictures showing demonstrators running from tear gas, and clashing with police in body armor.
What sparked the protests? The South Asian nation is suffering its worst financial crisis in recent history, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country's leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement.
Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. Patients are unable to travel to hospitals due to the fuel shortage and food prices are soaring.
Trains have reduced in frequency, forcing travelers to squeeze into compartments and even sit precariously on top of them as they commute to work.
In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to queue for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait.