Sri Lanka's president says he'll resign amid mass demonstrations over economic crisis. Catch up here

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa delivers a speech at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (Andy Buchanan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will resign next week, according to Sri Lanka's speaker of Parliament, as protests broke out on Saturday and demonstrators breached the official residences of the president and prime minister. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he is willing to resign.

Here's what we know right now:

Resignations: Sri Lanka's Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa informed him that he will resign on July 13, the speaker's office announced Saturday. The announcement came after a request by the speaker asking for the president to resign following a meeting of party leaders.

Hours earlier, Wickremesinghe reiterated his willingness to step down. He tweeted Saturday that he accepted the recommendation of party leaders to resign.

"To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

"To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister," he said.

Wickremesinghe has not yet submitted his letter of resignation to the president.

Under the Sri Lankan constitution, if both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa resign, the speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days. Meanwhile, parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term.

Demonstrators break into residences: About 100,000 protesters amassed outside of the president's official residence on Saturday, demanding Rajapaksa's resignation. Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter the President's House — Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital of Colombo — after breaking through security cordons placed by police. Images showed demonstrators inside the building hanging banners from the balcony, as well as swimming in the residence's pool.

Local media reported that protesters breached the prime minister's official residence, known as Temple Trees, and also set his private home on fire, according to his office.

Over 50 injured: The number of people injured in Sri Lanka's protests has risen to 55, according to Dr. Pushpa Zoysa with the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, including three people who suffered gunshot wounds.

Why is this happening?: The South Asian nation is suffering its worst financial crisis in recent history, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country's leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement.

Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. Patients are unable to travel to hospitals due to the fuel shortage and food prices are soaring. Trains have reduced in frequency, forcing travelers to squeeze into compartments and even sit precariously on top of them as they commute to work.

In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to stand in line for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait.