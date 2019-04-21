World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Ambulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo.

Live Updates

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blasts -- live updates

By Euan McKirdy, CNN
less than 1 min ago3:37 a.m. ET, April 21, 2019
less than 1 min ago

Hospitals: Death toll from attacks rises to 137

At least 137 people have died in the attack, according to early reports from hospitals in three targeted cities.

In capital city Colombo, the Colombo National Hospital has reported 50 fatalities. Twenty-five died in Batticaloa, according to the Batticaloa General Hospital. And hospital sources say at least 62 people have died in the city of Negombo.

14 min ago

State broadcaster: Six explosions in three cities

An ambulance is seen outside the church premises with gathered security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019.

At least six explosions have been reported in a coordinated attack on churches and hotels across Sri Lanka.

Three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services. 

Three hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel, all in Colombo, were also hit with explosions, reported state broadcaster SLRC.

12 min ago

Hotel issues statement about explosion

The Shangri-La hotel is seen in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo in this image dated November 16, 2017.

The Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, which was the site of one of the explosions, released a statement:

"At approximately 09:05am local time, an explosion took place in Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo’s Table One cafe - one of several locations in Colombo which were affected by this morning's attacks," the statement reads. 

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the casualties and those who have been affected. 

"We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide our fullest assistance and support to the affected staff and guests.

"Our immediate priority is to look after the safety and wellbeing of all involved. A Shangri-La crisis management team has been activated to provide all necessary support.

"As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We will provide an update once more information is available." 