Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blasts -- live updates

At least 137 people were killed and more than 150 people were injured when explosions rocked at least three churches and two hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday morning as Christians celebrated Easter, authorities said.

The bodies of the dead have been received at Colombo National Hospital, according to hospital sources. Most of those injured were also taken there, hospital officials said.

Sri Lankan police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera confirmed the explosions, some of which happened in the capital of Colombo.