Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blasts -- live updates

Ambulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo.
Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blasts -- live updatesBy Euan McKirdy, CNN
Hospitals: Death toll from attacks rises to 137
At least 137 people have died in the attack, according to early reports from hospitals in three targeted cities.
In capital city Colombo, the Colombo National Hospital has reported 50 fatalities. Twenty-five died in Batticaloa, according to the Batticaloa General Hospital. And hospital sources say at least 62 people have died in the city of Negombo.
State broadcaster: Six explosions in three cities
At least six explosions have been reported in a coordinated attack on churches and hotels across Sri Lanka.
Three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services.
Three hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel, all in Colombo, were also hit with explosions, reported state broadcaster SLRC.
Hotel issues statement about explosion
The Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, which was the site of one of the explosions, released a statement:
"At approximately 09:05am local time, an explosion took place in Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo’s Table One cafe - one of several locations in Colombo which were affected by this morning's attacks," the statement reads.
"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the casualties and those who have been affected.
"We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide our fullest assistance and support to the affected staff and guests.
"Our immediate priority is to look after the safety and wellbeing of all involved. A Shangri-La crisis management team has been activated to provide all necessary support.
"As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We will provide an update once more information is available."