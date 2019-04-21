Easter Sunday blasts across Sri Lanka -- live updates

Easter Sunday blasts across Sri Lanka -- live updatesBy Euan McKirdy, CNN
Sri Lanka schools closed for two days
All schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed until Wednesday due to security concerns, according to official government news portal News.LK
Sri Lanka President condemns bombings
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed law enforcement and defense to “take every possible step to maintain law and order” and to conduct investigations into the attack and bring to justice those responsible, according to the government’s official news portal.
“I have given instructions to take very stern action against the persons who are responsible for this conspiracy,” President Sirisena said, adding that the government has taken all required steps in responding to the attacks.
He also urged the Sri Lankan people to cooperate with the government in this situation.
Pakistan PM Khan: 'Profound condolences to our Sri Lankan brethren'
Pakistan's leader Imran Khan has tweeted his condolences, saying "Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief."
Journalist: Sri Lankans come out to donate blood in support
Sri Lankans are giving blood to help victims of the blasts, according to journalist Zahrah Imtiaz. She tweeted: "National Blood Bank brimming with people come to donate blood! Such an overwhelming response."
Priest: 'Flesh thrown all over the walls and on the sanctuary'
Father Edmond Tillekeratne, social communications director for the Archdiocese of Colombo, spoke to CNN from St. Sebastian’s Church, one of the locations targeted.
He said that the blast took place after Easter Mass, and that there were about 30 bodies lying in the area of the church.
He said three priests had been celebrating the mass at the time of the blast. Two of them were badly injured by flying glass and debris, and one was only lightly injured because he was behind the altar.
He estimated that more than a thousand people had come to the church for Easter Sunday “because it is a special day.” Many came from villages, he added.
He described the ground as covered in rubble and shattered glass.
“You can see pieces of flesh thrown all over the walls and on the sanctuary and even outside of the church,” he added.
From CNN's Caitlin Hu in Hong Kong
Citizens urged to stay indoors: Police
Sri Lankan law enforcement have urged the public to stay indoors. They asked that bystanders not gather at the explosion sites or outside the hospitals where the injured are being brought, according to government official news portal News.LK.
Leave of all police personnel has been canceled by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Facebook activates its Crisis Response tool for Sri Lanka bombings
Social media giant Facebook has activated its Crisis Response tool for the blasts. The feature provides a repository for news about the incident, and allows people to mark themselves safe and search for friends who may have been affected.
Hospital sources: At least nine foreigners among the dead
Hospital sources tell CNN that at least nine foreigners were among the dead brought to the Colombo National Hospital in the Sri Lankan capital.
The number of victims continues to climb: At least 560 injured people have been admitted to hospitals following the devastating blasts. As many as 260 of the injured were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, while 300 people were hospitalized following the blast at the Zion Church in Batticaloa.
Sri Lankan security officials said police immediately rushed to all affected areas and sealed off the churches and hotels.
India PM Narendra Modi condemns attacks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted about the multiple blasts that rocked three cities in neighboring Sri Lanka today. High-end hotels and three churches were targeted as worshipers celebrated one of Christianity's most holy days.
"There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he wrote, adding "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."