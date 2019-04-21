Easter Sunday blasts across Sri Lanka -- live updates

The aftermath of the blast at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo. The aftermath of the blast at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo. Sandun Arosha F'do

Father Edmond Tillekeratne, social communications director for the Archdiocese of Colombo, spoke to CNN from St. Sebastian’s Church, one of the locations targeted.

He said that the blast took place after Easter Mass, and that there were about 30 bodies lying in the area of the church.

He said three priests had been celebrating the mass at the time of the blast. Two of them were badly injured by flying glass and debris, and one was only lightly injured because he was behind the altar.

He estimated that more than a thousand people had come to the church for Easter Sunday “because it is a special day.” Many came from villages, he added.

He described the ground as covered in rubble and shattered glass.

“You can see pieces of flesh thrown all over the walls and on the sanctuary and even outside of the church,” he added.

From CNN's Caitlin Hu in Hong Kong