Sri Lanka attack death toll rises to 290By Euan McKirdy, Sheena McKenzie, Caitlin Hu and Harmeet Kaur, CNN
ASOS tycoon loses three children in Sri Lanka attacks
From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong and Nada Bashir in London
Danish businessman Anders Holch Povlsen, the largest shareholder in online clothing retailer ASOS, lost three children in Sunday’s terror attack in Sri Lanka.
“We can confirm that Anders lost three children in the attack,” Jesper Stubkier, Bestseller’s communication manager, said in a phone interview with CNN.
He added that he could not give further information about the victims because he “had to respect the privacy of the family.”
Povlsen is a member of the board of directors of Bestseller, according to the company’s website. Bestseller is the largest shareholder in clothing giant ASOS.
Earlier, Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samulesen tweeted that three Danish nationals were killed in the bombings.
Expert warns political tensions could have contributed to breakdown in intelligence sharing
In the aftermath of the blasts at eight sites across Sri Lanka on Sunday, the existence of a memo warning of a potential attack has emerged. A police source told CNN the memo was dated April 11, 10 days before tragedy struck.
Sajjan Gohel, international security director for the Asia-Pacific Foundation, tells CNN the memo "could be a vital piece in understanding the network that exists inside Sri Lanka."
Gohel says the Sri Lankan President does not have a good relationship with the Prime Minister.
"When it comes to what has transpired in the Columbo, Sri Lanka attacks, it shows that lack of information being relayed, it could result in this mass devastation," he added.
Violence is and never will be the answer, says humanitarian group's Sri Lanka chief
Following a series of coordinated attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, Jagath Abeysinghe, president of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, has warned the population not to respond with violence.
In a tweeted statement, Abeysinghe said:
Abeysinghe added that instead people should focus on holding "our leaders accountable."
"We need to know whether this was an incident that could have been averted? And if so why did it not occur that way?"
Read his full statement here:
Minister: "All funeral costs are taken care of"
Harsha de Silva, the country's economic reforms minister, has promised in a tweet that funeral costs for those who died at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo will be covered by the government.
He said that 102 people had died at the site.
Two Australians killed
Two Australians died in the bombings, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Melbourne on Monday. They were members of the same family, living in Sri Lanka, he said.
Morrison added that two Australian women had also been injured and were being treated for shrapnel wounds and a broken leg.
Colombo hospital director: Three children in critical care
Kumar Wickramasinghe, director of Colombo’s National Hospital, was working in the medical ward on Sunday morning when blast victims were first brought in.
The hospital received 263 people in the wake of Sunday’s attacks, he told CNN. Three children are among the wounded receiving intensive care.
The hospital is not in need of supplies, Wickramasinghe said, adding that so many locals came forward to donate blood yesterday that the hospital had to turn some volunteers away.
“We have enough supplies, medicine and others things, but help is always welcome,” he added.
US State Department travel advisory: "Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka"
From CNN’s Nicholas Neville in Washington, DC
The US State Department has issued a revised travel notice about Sri Lanka, warning that “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka," and reminding travelers to exercise caution.
Read the full statement:
Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism.
Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.
Read the Safety and Security section on the country information page.
If you decide to travel to Sri Lanka:
- Be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues.
- Follow the instructions of local authorities.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for Sri Lanka.
- US citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks
From CNN's Jenni Marsh in Hong Kong
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and the police investigation is ongoing.
Sri Lanka's Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Housing Construction and Cultural Affairs, described the Sunday attacks as a "brand new type of terrorism," after a decade of relative calm.
Sri Lanka's long civil war between the separatist Tamil Tigers and the government ended in 2009, after claiming between 70,000 and 80,000 lives. Handling that conflict had prepared the government to deal with terrorism, Premadasa said.
"During the 30-year terrorist war there were indiscriminate attacks on all institutions, they (the Tamil Tigers) did not spare any in their path towards a separatist state, but we were victorious in defeating terrorism," he added.
Buddhist monks visit a damaged church
From CNN staff in Colombo
A small group of Buddhist monks in saffron robes arrived at St Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade today, where a crowd of onlookers had gathered outside a police and army perimeter. Damage from Sunday blast could still be seen outside the church.
Sri Lanka is a country of great religious diversity that crosses ethnic lines, and the monks’ presence was a sign of this. While Sri Lanka does not have a history of interfaith violence, there have been attacks against Muslims by extremist Buddhist groups in the past.
According to census data, 70.2% of Sri Lankans identify as Buddhist, 12% Hindu, 9.7% Muslim, and 7.4% Christian. It is estimated that 82% of Sri Lankan Christians are Roman Catholic.