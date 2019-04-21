Sri Lanka explosions kill more than 200By Euan McKirdy, Sheena McKenzie and Harmeet Kaur, CNN
Photo shows family at Easter breakfast, just before the explosion
From CNN’s Angus Watson in Hong Kong
Television chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter Nisanga Mayadunne were killed in the explosion at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo, say two immediate family members.
In Facebook photo apparently posted just before the explosion, Nisanga showed herself and several others eating breakfast at the hotel. The photo caption read "Easter breakfast with family 😊"
Death toll rises to 290
From journalist Sandun Arosha F'do in Colombo
The number of people killed in Sri Lanka's church and hotel attacks has risen to 290, Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara told CNN, in a steep upward revision of earlier estimates. About 500 more are injured.
Visual timeline: How the eight attacks unfolded
Here's a visual timeline of the attacks as they struck cities across Sri Lanka on Sunday, including targeting Easter services in three churches.
Social media still blocked
From CNN staff in Colombo
Tourists and residents attempting to get in touch with relatives via social media on Monday were unable to do so without a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or a foreign SIM card, after the government ordered a block on social media in the aftermath of the attacks.
Attempts to load Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the messaging app Viber all failed Monday morning. Twitter appears to be accessible and some government ministers have been tweeting out information.
Some Sri Lankans have been circumventing the blocks with VPNs. People using foreign SIM cards which roam onto non-Sri Lankan networks were unaffected.
Two Turkish engineers named among the victims
Turkey has revealed the names of two Turkish citizens killed in the bombings.
"Unfortunately, we lost our citizens, Serhan Selcuk Narici and Yigit Ali Cavus, in the treacherous attacks in Sri Lanka," Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu was quoted as saying in state media Anadolu Agency.
Both were engineers, the agency reported.
“We are in contact with their families and we will ensure quick return of the bodies to our country," Cavusoglu said.
New Zealand prime minister calls for 'the right to worship safely'
Little more than a month after a devastating attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the country's prime minister has a message of solidarity for Sri Lanka.
“New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March. To see an attack in Sri Lanka while people were in churches and at hotels is devastating," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement.
“New Zealand rejects all forms of extremism and stands for freedom of religion and the right to worship safely."
Eerily quiet during curfew
From CNN staff in Colombo
An overnight curfew imposed deathly quiet in capital city Colombo, before it was lifted on Monday morning. Driving through the streets from the airport, a CNN reporter saw only a handful of other cars on normally busy highways and roads. No pedestrians or other signs of street activity were visible.
The city’s beachfront hotel district, where several of the bombs struck Sunday, was heavily guarded. Soldiers carried automatic weapons and bomb-sniffing dogs inspected arriving guests, mostly international press.
Many other guests have left, or are preparing to leave—a bad sign for Sri Lanka’s resurgent tourism industry.
Sri Lankan Army moves to protect religious sites
In the wake of Sunday's attack, the Sri Lankan Army is boosting security around residences of clergymen, churches and religious places of worship, as well as "prominent state institutions."
A military spokesman told press yesterday that at least a thousand troops had been deployed in capital city Colombo.
In Batticaloa, troops were identifying and delivering the bodies of victims to their next of kin.
British lawmaker: 'I lost a relative today'
As we learn more about the bombing victims, British Labour Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq has announced that one of her relatives was among them.