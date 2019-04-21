Six-foot-long pipe bomb found near airport and defused

What's happening: At least 290 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, one of the most sacred days of the year for Christians.

Where did the blasts happen: High-end hotels and churches were hit in the coordinated attacks. Eight blast sites have been reported.

What's known about the victims: Bodies are arriving at hospitals in cities Batticaloa, Negombo, and capital city Colombo. Locals and foreigners are among the dead.

Who is responsible: Very little is known about who is behind the seemingly coordinated attacks. Sunday's violence punctures a decade of relative peace in the country following the end of its civil war in 2009. Sri Lanka has since turned itself into a popular tourist destination.