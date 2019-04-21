Facebook and Instagram blocked amid false news reports

From Sandun Arosha F'do in Colombo and Will Ripley in Hong Kong

A 12-hour curfew has been implemented across the country as the government tries to prevent more injuries in ongoing attacks.

The curfew will be in place until further notice, according to Ruwan Gunasekara, Attorney-at-law Superintendent of Police. Schools will also be closed for the next two days.

The Sri Lankan government is now trying to keep people away from areas where they could be targeted, with police called back from their Easter breaks to help manage the situation.

"This is still an active and unfolding situation, with reports of the eighth bombing coming in the last hour -- so they're not out of the woods yet," said CNN's Will Ripley.

"We don't know who's responsible because no one is yet to come forward. But it was clearly a coordinated attack on multiple fronts."

Of the eight explosions:

4 targeted hotels

3 targeted churches

1 targeted a house

Whoever is behind the attacks, was "targeting Christians who are celebrating Easter and foreigners who are in hotels," added Ripley.

The government is now "trying to get to grips with the situation and prevent more people being hurt," he said.