Live updates: Sri Lanka investigates Easter bombings

The Linsey family

Matt Linsey lost two of his children in the Shangri-La hotel bombing. The London-based investment banker fled the hotel restaurant as the first bomb exploded, shepherding his children Daniel, 19, and Amelie, 15, out of the room.

But a second explosion detonated near the elevators on the third floor of the upmarket hotel, and killed them both.

His face peppered with minute scars from shrapnel and debris, Linsey is tormented by what he could have done differently.

"Maybe I should have stayed and covered them with my body," he told CNN.

"They both were unconscious," he said. "My daughter seemed to be moving. My son wasn't. A woman offered to take my daughter downstairs to the ambulance. I needed help moving my son." Thinking his daughter was in safe hands and less injured, Linsey traveled with his son in the ambulance to the hospital.

There he tried to revive his son, unsuccessfully. "I tried to massage his heart," the father said.

He tried to find his daughter, he explains, his voice a hoarse whisper of exhaustion. "This was the worst part... because I yelled for help. That's why I've lost my voice." Amid the overflowing hospital, Linsey found a lifeless Amelie under a hospital sheet.

