The latest on Sri Lanka's bombing investigation
One man's story of unbearable loss in Sri Lanka attack
Sudesh Kolonne's is one of hundreds of families destroyed by acts of unspeakable violence wrought on worshipers and tourists on April 21, Easter Sunday.
On the morning of the attack, Kolonne's family was at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive. The blast killed dozens of people, including Kolonne's wife and daughter.
"These two were so excited that Sunday we'd go to church for the ceremony," he told CNN's Ivan Watson, fighting back tears. "Both died in front of me."
He showed CNN the last video he ever made of his daughter, singing a song to her father as she played an oversized guitar.
"She loved to sing, she loved to dance. She loved to create songs, you know?" he says.
"We had a really good family, especially my daughter. Now they're gone. It's very hard."

What we know about the bombers: Two sons of a wealthy spice mogul, another studied in UK
Two of the suicide bombers involved in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka were members of a prominent and wealthy family in Colombo, sources have told CNN.
The brothers, Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim and Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, were among the band of extremists who blew themselves up in Sunday's attacks, two sources with knowledge of the investigation said.
Their father, Mohamed Ibrahim, is the founder of Colombo-based Ishana Exports, which describes itself on its website as the "largest exporter of spices from Sri Lanka since 2006." Authorities have not announced any charges against him.
A third suicide bomber, has been named as Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed. British security sources told CNN that he had studied in the South East of England in 2006-2007.

Sixteen people have been arrested for 'suspicious behavior'
A Sri Lankan police spokesperson said this morning that 16 people had been arrested from "a number of areas." The arrest locations stretch from the east to west coasts of the island nation.
At least one suspect was accused of having a terrorist link. Others had weapons and walkie-talkies seized.
It is not clear whether the 16 are an addition to the 60 apprehensions announced yesterday.