The latest on Sri Lanka's bombing investigation

Sudesh Kolonne's is one of hundreds of families destroyed by acts of unspeakable violence wrought on worshipers and tourists on April 21, Easter Sunday.

On the morning of the attack, Kolonne's family was at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive. The blast killed dozens of people, including Kolonne's wife and daughter.

"These two were so excited that Sunday we'd go to church for the ceremony," he told CNN's Ivan Watson, fighting back tears. "Both died in front of me."

He showed CNN the last video he ever made of his daughter, singing a song to her father as she played an oversized guitar.

"She loved to sing, she loved to dance. She loved to create songs, you know?" he says.

"We had a really good family, especially my daughter. Now they're gone. It's very hard."

