Explosions during Sri Lanka raidBy Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Today's explosions come less than a week after the deadly church and hotel attacks. Here's what you need to know.
Sri Lankan security forces exchanged gunfire while conducting raids, police told CNN. Three explosions also took place during the raid, police said.
The raids and blasts come less than a week after a series of bombings across Sri Lanka killed more than 250 people on Easter Sunday.
Here's what we know about the Sunday attacks:
- The blasts: Six bombings — three in luxury hotels and three at churches — killed 253 people.
- The arrests: Sri Lankan police tell CNN more than 70 suspects have been arrested across the country since the Easter Sunday bombings on Sunday.
- But there could be more suspects: Police in Sri Lanka have warned that more suspects were on the run, as it emerged that a prominent spice tycoon was being held on suspicion of helping two of his sons who participated in the attacks.
Explosions reported in Sri Lanka as security forces seize ISIS flags and uniforms
From CNN’s Ivan Watson, Bex Wright and Ajith Champika
Sri Lankan security forces exchanged gunfire and found explosives, ISIS flags and uniforms while conducting raids in several cities in the eastern part of the country today, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told CNN.
The gunfire happened during a security operation in the Sainda-Marudu area of the city of Kalmunai, police said. Three explosions also took place during the raid, police said.
A cache of explosives used to produce bombs was seized from a house during a raid in Sammanthurai, according to police.
ISIS uniforms, ISIS flags, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera were also found during the raid in Sammanthurai, police said.