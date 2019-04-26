LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images

Today's raids came after Sri Lanka's president announced a "major search operation" in Sri Lanka.

"Every household in the country will be checked," President Maithripala Sirisena said at a news conference on Friday. "The lists of permanent residents of every house will be established to ensure no unknown persons could live anywhere."

The heightened tensions have put Sri Lankans on edge.

Catholic Sunday masses have been suspended "until further notice" in Sri Lanka, the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith announced on Friday. He said the move will ensure the safety of the worshipers, and that the church "will try to introduce some services" once better security was in place.

The government urged Muslims to stay at home for Friday prayers, and many mosques were closed. However, some mosques defied the call, opening for the midday prayers.

Both Christianity and Islam are minority religions in Sri Lanka, each accounting for under 10% of the total population. The vast majority of Sri Lankans identify as Buddhist.