Live updates: Sri Lanka mourns as investigation into deadly blasts continues

A priest walks past the bomb-damaged shrine St Anthony's Shrine on April 21, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. A priest walks past the bomb-damaged shrine St Anthony's Shrine on April 21, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Carl Court/Getty Images

Local police tell CNN that the Easter Sunday bombings have claimed the lives of 310 people. The number is a significant increase on the previously reported death toll.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara had no further updates on the number of people injured. Previous estimates indicated at least 500 people were injured in the blasts across three churches and several high-end hotels.