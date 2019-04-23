Live updates: Sri Lanka mourns as investigation into deadly blasts continues

Live updates: Sri Lanka mourns as investigation into deadly blasts continuesBy Euan McKirdy, CNN
Sri Lankans grieve on National Day of Mourning
Two days on from the devastating attacks that targeted churches and tourist hotels in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, and two other cities in the island nation, its citizens are still coming to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy. At least 310 people have died, and hundreds more are injured.
On Tuesday, designated an official day of mourning, some of the dead were laid to rest, as the investigation into the widespread attacks continued.
BREAKING: Death toll rises to 310
Local police tell CNN that the Easter Sunday bombings have claimed the lives of 310 people. The number is a significant increase on the previously reported death toll.
Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara had no further updates on the number of people injured. Previous estimates indicated at least 500 people were injured in the blasts across three churches and several high-end hotels.
Watch: Security forces detonate vehicle in Colombo
A booby-trapped van was found parked a stone's throw from St. Anthony's Shrine, one of three churches attacked, CNN's Ivan Watson reported from Colombo yesterday.
Police detonated the vehicle with a large explosion, sending crowds to scrambling to safety.
Sri Lanka's president will meet foreign ambassadors to seek help
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will meet the foreign ambassadors and high commissioners to brief them on developments and seek international assistance, according to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defense.
"The intelligence agencies have reported that there were international organizations behind these acts of local terrorists. Hence, it has been decided to seek international assistance for investigations," the ministry statement says.
Danish billionaire lost 3 children in Sri Lanka attacks
Three children of Danish retail billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the attacks on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for his company. Povlsen and his family were reportedly vacationing in the country.
The entrepreneur owns clothing company Bestseller, which is the biggest shareholder in British fashion retailer Asos with a stake of over 26%.
Povlsen is worth $5.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes him the 304th richest person in the world.
Day of Mourning begins as Prime Minister calls for unity
The Sri Lankan leader said that the country is mourning as one, days after bombs ripped through eight locations in three cities in the Indian Ocean island nation.
"Today as a nation we mourn the senseless loss of innocent lives this past Easter Sunday," he tweeted.
"I would like to thank the military and police forces, the medical personnel and all those who have worked bravely and tirelessly without concern for their own safety, to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. It is imperative that we remain unified as Sri Lankans in the face of this unspeakable tragedy."
Were Sri Lankan authorities warned about the attack?
Some elements of the government here knew for weeks about potential attacks on churches and tourist destinations.
Intelligence services in India and the US told Sri Lanka of the threat in early April, officials said. One memo compiled by Sri Lankan security officials was so specific that it even gave a list of suspects.
In the run-up to Easter Sunday, the warnings seemed to increase in frequency and urgency.
The government has admitted that it failed to act on the multiple warnings, and government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said intelligence failures would be investigated.
Australia issues Sri Lanka travel warning: 'Reconsider your need to travel'
Australian citizens are being warned to "reconsider" their "need to travel" to Sri Lanka, according to an alert from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).
The advisory follows a travel warning issued yesterday by the US Department of State, warning travelers that terrorist groups "continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka."
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared on Sunrise, CNN affiliate Channel 7's breakfast television show, on Tuesday and said that a team from Australian Federal Police had been deployed to Sri Lanka to join in with the investigation effort.
During the program Morrison referenced the loss of two Australian citizens while at a church service. A woman named Manish and her ten-year-old daughter Alexandria were killed in "the inferno in Negombo," he said.
Here's what you need to know about the attacks
A coordinated series of bombings ripped through churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, killing at least 290 people and injuring hundreds more.
- What happened: Eight explosions took place in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.
- The victims: The majority of victims were Sri Lankans. Dozens of foreign nationals were also killed, with citizens from the UK, US, India, Australia, China, the Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal and Denmark among the dead.
- Where things stand now: Tuesday has been declared a day of national mourning, and the country is in a state of emergency. All schools nationwide are closed until Wednesday, and authorities continue conducting search and rescue operations.