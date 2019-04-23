Live updates: Sri Lanka mourns as investigation into deadly blasts continues

Two days on from the devastating attacks that targeted churches and tourist hotels in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, and two other cities in the island nation, its citizens are still coming to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy. At least 310 people have died, and hundreds more are injured.

A man cries as he walks behind the coffin of a bomb blast victim after a funeral service at St Sebastian's Church in Negombo. A man cries as he walks behind the coffin of a bomb blast victim after a funeral service at St Sebastian's Church in Negombo. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, designated an official day of mourning, some of the dead were laid to rest, as the investigation into the widespread attacks continued.