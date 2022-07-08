Japan had only one gun-related death reported in 2021

Japan reported only one death due to firearms in 2021, according to the National Police Agency. A total of 10 firearm-related incidents were reported in the country in 2021 — up from seven in 2020.

Eight of the 10 reported incidents were gang-related, the agency's report states.

In the past five years, the highest number of firearm-related deaths per year reported in Japan was four.

The data indicates just how rare gun violence is in Japan, which can be credited to its strict gun ownership laws and thorough background check processes.

Read more about Japan's gun laws here and see how the country's laws and gun-related homicide rates compare to other nations in the chart below: