Shinzo Abe served longer than any Japanese Prime Minister in history

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the chamber to deliver his policy speech at the lower house of the parliament on October 4, 2019 in Tokyo. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister in history before he stepped down in 2020, citing health reasons.

Abe has colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease, which was also a factor in his sudden resignation as prime minister in 2007, ending his first term after just over a year in office.

"For almost eight years I controlled my chronic disease, however, this year in June I had a regular check-up and there was a sign of the disease," he said in August 2020, when announcing his resignation.

Serving multiple terms: Abe's first term was marred by controversies and worsening health, and he stepped down as party leader and prime minister in 2007, eventually returning to both positions in 2012.

Following his return as leader, he became the dominant force in Japanese politics, winning a landslide third term in 2017 and a fourth in 2019.