Foreign leaders extend condolences to Japan: "We mourn with you"

The news of Shinzo Abe's assassination has prompted messages of shock and condolences from foreign leaders, many of whom worked with Abe during the former Prime Minister's long tenure.

"His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," wrote British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet. "My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted his condolences, calling the shooting "an attack on democracy" and "a shameful act of cowardice to silence a political leader."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that as a mark of "our deepest respect," India will hold a day of national mourning on Saturday. Abe was "a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator," said Modi, adding that his relationship with Abe "goes back many years."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Abe had been a "great friend and ally to Australia," and told the people of Japan, "We mourn with you."

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Abe "a wonderful person," adding: "This brutal and cowardly murder of Shinzo Abe shocks the whole world."