Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead

By Jessie Yeung, Rhea Mogul and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Fri July 8, 2022
46 min ago

Foreign leaders extend condolences to Japan: "We mourn with you"

From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau

The news of Shinzo Abe's assassination has prompted messages of shock and condolences from foreign leaders, many of whom worked with Abe during the former Prime Minister's long tenure.

"His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," wrote British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet. "My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted his condolences, calling the shooting "an attack on democracy" and "a shameful act of cowardice to silence a political leader."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that as a mark of "our deepest respect," India will hold a day of national mourning on Saturday. Abe was "a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator," said Modi, adding that his relationship with Abe "goes back many years."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Abe had been a "great friend and ally to Australia," and told the people of Japan, "We mourn with you."

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Abe "a wonderful person," adding: "This brutal and cowardly murder of Shinzo Abe shocks the whole world."

49 min ago

Shinzo Abe was born into a family of Japanese Prime Ministers

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was born on September 21, 1954, in Tokyo, to a prominent political family. Both his grandfather and great uncle served as prime minister, and his father was a former secretary general of the right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

He studied politics at Tokyo's Seiki University and the University of Southern California, but initially entered business, taking a position with Kobe Steel in 1979. Three years later, he became an assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Abe was first elected to Japan's House of Representatives in 1993, at age 38. He held a number of cabinet positions throughout the 2000s, and in 2003 became secretary general of the LDP. Four years later, he was named the party's president and became prime minister of Japan.

His first term was marred by controversies and worsening health, and he stepped down as party leader and prime minister in 2007. The end of Abe's first term opened a revolving door in which five different men held the prime minister post in five years until his re-election in 2012. He stepped down in 2020 citing ill health.

Abe died on Friday age 67 after being shot in Nara.

Read more about Abe's life and career.

57 min ago

Shinzo Abe led Japan closer to the US, but saw relations sour with China and South Korea

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia on September 5, 2013.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia on September 5, 2013. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot in Nara, served two separate terms as Japanese leader for the right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

He first served from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 until 2020. His second stint was the longest consecutive term for a Japanese head of government.

Worsening China ties: During his term, Abe sought to improve relations with Beijing, while trying to counter Chinese expansion in the region by uniting Pacific allies.

After leaving office, Abe remained head of the largest faction of the ruling LDP and maintained influence within the party. Last year, he angered China by calling for a greater commitment from allies to defend democracy in Taiwan. In response, Beijing summoned Japan's ambassador and accused Abe of openly challenging China's sovereignty.

Spat with South Korea: Tokyo's ties with Beijing and Seoul also soured during Abe's time in office. Japan and South Korea were engaged in a major dispute in which trade and military intelligence deals were scrapped, partly due to the legacy of World War II and Japan's brutal colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Moving toward the US: Abe was a prominent figure on the world stage, attempting to build a personal relationship with then-US President Donald Trump. He traveled to New York to meet the newly elected Republican President while former President Barack Obama was still in office — Trump's first meeting with any world leader.

Read Abe's obituary here.

1 hr 2 min ago

NATO chief says he is "deeply saddened" by Abe's death

From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent his “deepest condolences” to the family of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan in a tweet on Friday.

“Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years,” Stoltenberg wrote.

1 hr 2 min ago

20 medical professionals treated Abe, doctors say

There were 20 medical professionals treating former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe after he was shot in Nara on Friday, doctors at Nara Medical University said.

At first, a team of 10 professionals were treating him, but the number doubled, doctors said in a news conference Friday.

33 min ago

Former PM Shinzo Abe has been assassinated in a shooting on the street. Here's what we know

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, lies on the ground having been shot in Nara, Japan, on July 8.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, lies on the ground having been shot in Nara, Japan, on July 8. (Kyodo News/AP)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot on the street in the city of Nara on Friday — a shocking act of violence in a country with one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime. 

Here's what we know now:

  • The shooting: Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. local time in Nara, east of Osaka, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck, according to officials in Tokyo. He was taken to the hospital first by ambulance, then by medical helicopter.
  • Rushed to hospital: Abe arrived at the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest at 12:20 local time, according to doctors at Nara Medical University. In a news conference several hours after the shooting, an emotional Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Abe was in critical condition, undergoing emergency treatment. Abe's brother, also the country's Defense Minister, said he was receiving a blood transfusion.
  • Confirmed dead: Abe was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m. local time, according to the head of Nara Medical University. At a news conference at the hospital, doctors said the former leader died from excessive bleeding and the bullet that killed him had penetrated deep enough to reach his heart.
  • The suspect: Police have arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, a Nara resident in his 40s, in relation to the shooting, according to NHK, citing police sources. NHK reported that the man did not try to run away, and is being held for questioning at Nara Nishi police station. He appears to have used a handmade gun, NHK reported. Video footage of the incident shows security personnel wrestling him to the ground close to where Abe had been standing, moments after shots were heard.
  • International outcry: Messages from world leaders, past and present, have flooded in, expressing condemnation for the shooting. These include European figures such as the leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Italy; Asia-Pacific leaders from China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia; and other leaders of international organizations.
1 hr 6 min ago

Abe had "no vital signs" upon reaching hospital, doctors say

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe had no vital signs when he reached the hospital, doctors at Nara Medical University said Friday.

There was "a big wound" on the wall of his heart, doctors said.

1 hr 14 min ago

Abe died from "excessive bleeding," doctors say

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe died from excessive bleeding, doctors from Nara Medical University said in a news conference Friday.

Doctors said they were unable to stop the bleeding.

1 hr 14 min ago

Bullet that killed Abe was "deep enough to reach his heart," medical officials say

The Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara, is seen in western Japan on July 8.
The Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara, is seen in western Japan on July 8. (Kyodo/Reuters)

The bullet that killed former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was "deep enough to reach his heart," doctors at Nara Medical University, who were treating him said in a news conference Friday.

Abe was bleeding profusely and doctors couldn't stop the bleeding, medical officials said.