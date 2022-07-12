World
A private wake was held for Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday.

Live Updates

Japan holds Shinzo Abe's funeral

By Jessie Yeung and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 11:12 p.m. ET, July 11, 2022
1 min ago

Taiwan's vice president makes "personal visit" to Japan for Shinzo Abe's funeral

From CNN’s Wayne Chang

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrives in Tokyo on Monday.
Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrives in Tokyo on Monday. (TV Asahi)

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrived in Tokyo on Monday on a “personal visit” for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, according to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Japan’s de facto embassy to Taiwan.

Lai’s previously unannounced trip makes him the highest-ranking Taiwanese official to visit Japan in 50 years since the severance of diplomatic relations in 1972 between Japan and the Republic of China — Taiwan’s official name.

China has consistently protested against foreign officials’ visits to Taiwan or countries allowing Taiwan’s senior government officials to visit or transit, as it claims the self-ruled democratic island as its own territory, despite the Communist Party never having ruled over it.  

Taipei has downplayed the visit by Lai.

“Vice President William Lai has been a long-time friend to PM Abe and his family. The Vice President is deeply saddened by the passing of PM Abe and is grateful for his distinguished contribution to relations between Taiwan and Japan,” Taiwan’s presidential spokesperson Kolas Yotaka told CNN. 

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no further information or comment on Lai’s “personal schedule,” adding that senior government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang and foreign minister Joseph Wu, had paid their respects to Abe at Japan’s de facto embassy in Taipei on Monday morning.

In a statement to CNN, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Lai would attend Abe's funeral "in private" during a "personal visit." 

10 min ago

Akie Abe, widow of assassinated leader Shinzo Abe, set a new mold for Japanese first ladies

From CNN's Nectar Gan and Emiko Jozuka

(Nicolas Datiche/Pool/Getty Images/FILE)

When Akie Matsuzaki married Shinzo Abe, then a rising political aide, in 1987, she followed a path well trodden by Japanese wives and gave up her job at the country's largest advertising agency.

But over more than three decades of marriage — including nine years as Japan's first lady — she proved to be anything but a conventional political wife.

In Japan, Akie Abe is best known for her outspoken and progressive views. Unlike her predecessors, she refused to stay in the shadow of her husband. Instead, the socialite carved out a public role for herself in a style more akin to American first ladies.

Her support for progressive causes, freewheeling ways and cheerful confidence endeared her to the Japanese public. Among Japanese media, Akie Abe earned a nickname — Shinzo Abe's "domestic opposition party."

With a penchant for speaking her mind, she openly challenged a raft of her husband's policies, from his push for nuclear power to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. In 2016, she met protesters in Okinawa who opposed expansion of a United States Marine Corps base, which Shinzo Abe supported.

Her progressive views sometimes appeared to be at odds with more conservative values.

Akie Abe has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, joining a gay pride parade in Tokyo in 2014. She also supports the use of medical marijuana, having posed for photos in a sprawling cannabis field in 2015.

The funeral and wake: Akie Abe, 60, was widowed on Friday after the former Japanese Prime Minister was fatally shot in broad daylight while delivering a speech in the city of Nara, in an assassination that has shocked and angered the nation.

On Friday, she took an hours-long train journey to rush to her husband's side in a Nara hospital. The next day, she brought his body back home to Tokyo by car. On Monday, she mourned alongside relatives and guests at a private wake at the Zojo-ji Temple.

Through it all, Akie Abe has remained outwardly composed and quiet when appearing in public.

On Tuesday, she will host a private funeral, to be followed by larger ceremonies at a later date.

Read a full profile of Akie Abe here.

35 min ago

In photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe's assassination

Messages of grief and remembrance have flooded in from all corners of the globe after the assassination of Shinzo Abe, from members of the public to world leaders and politicians who worked with the former Prime Minister during his two terms in office.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Yokota Air Base, Japan on Monday. (Stefani Reynolds/Reuters)

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tokyo on Monday, meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to pay respects and give his condolences to the Japanese people.

"I'm here because the United States and Japan are more than allies; we are friends. And when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up," Blinken told reporters on Monday.

The Sydney Opera House is lit up in the colors of the Japanese flag on July 10. (Muhammad Farooq/AFP/Getty Images)

In Australia, the iconic Sydney Opera House lit up in the colors of the Japanese flag on Sunday in honor of Abe.

People pray at a makeshift memorial in Nara, Japan on July 10) (Kyodo/Reuters)

In Japan, people have gathered and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial in Nara, near the location where Abe was fatally shot on Friday. He had been in the city delivering a campaign speech in support of candidates from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) when the shooting happened.

The Indian flag flies at half-staff at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Saturday) (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

In New Delhi, the Indian flag flew at half-staff at the presidential palace to pay tribute to Abe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first met Abe in 2007 and called him a "dear friend," declared Saturday a day of national mourning after the assassination.

See the full photo gallery here.

45 min ago

Japan went to the polls 2 days after the shooting

Japan's ruling coalition swept to victory on Sunday in an upper house election that took on heightened significance following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, 67, was shot on Friday in the city of Nara while delivering a speech in support of candidates from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a killing that has stunned a nation with one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime.

The country's leaders had urged the public to turn out and vote on Sunday, denouncing the killing as an attack on democracy.

On Sunday, days ahead of Abe's wake and funeral, the conservative LDP won at least 63 seats, more than half of the 125 seats up for grabs, according to the country's public broadcaster NHK.

Vote counting is now complete, but official results have not yet been released by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Why this matters: While the upper house is the less powerful of the Japanese parliament's two chambers, the victory solidifies Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's political base, and could help him push ahead with key policy issues including possibly revising Japan's pacifist constitution — a cause Abe had championed during his nearly nine years in power and one that would require a two-thirds majority vote of both houses of parliament, followed by a popular referendum.

A few hours after polls closed on Sunday, Kishida told NHK, "The election has been at stake because of violence but we have to complete it. Now we've completed it, it's quite meaningful — moving forward, we have to continue to work hard to protect democracy."

Read more here.

35 min ago

The police investigation into Shinzo Abe's assassination is ongoing

Police in Japan are continuing to investigate Shinzo Abe's assassination following the arrest of suspect Tetsuya Yamagami at the scene moments after the fatal shooting last Friday.

Police say Yamagami, 41, is suspected of murder but has not been formally charged.

Yamagami said he held a grudge against a certain group, to which he believed Abe had ties, and which his mother had been involved with, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News Agency, citing police.

Nara police said Monday that Yamagami may have carried out a test shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning against the building of "a certain group" in Nara prefecture, using the homemade gun he later killed Abe with.

Investigators said a vehicle believed to be Yamagami's car was seen on security cameras close to where Thursday's test shooting reportedly took place. Police refused to name the group, and the security footage has not been made public.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm what group the suspect was referring to.

The suspect's mother was a member of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, said Tomihiro Tanaka, the church's Japan office chairman, in a statement on Monday.

The suspect was never a member of the church, while his mother has been a member who attended church events about once a month, the statement said. Tanaka added that the organization will cooperate with investigators if asked to do so.

Homemade weapon: Yamagami told police he watched YouTube videos to help him make his weapons, NHK reported Monday, citing investigators. He practiced shooting the weapons in the mountains days before the killing, and police found wooden boards with bullet holes in the suspect's vehicle, according to NHK.

Photos from the scene on Friday show what appeared to be a weapon with two cylindrical metal barrels wrapped in black tape.

Yamagami also told investigators he had initially intended to kill Abe by using explosives at an event in Okayama prefecture, a three-hour drive from Nara, NHK reported — but he reportedly changed his plan due to potential difficulties in entering the event.

As a national leader, Abe was affiliated with multiple groups, organizations and causes, as is common in any democracy. It is unclear if Abe was linked to any group the suspect was talking about.

When asked whether the suspect was working alone or with anyone else, police said they are investigating all possibilities.

23 min ago

Japan mourns Shinzo Abe with a private wake, public memorial and funeral

Shinzo Abe's assassination has shocked Japan, a country long regarded as one of the world's safest.

The funeral for the former prime minister on Tuesday will be hosted by Abe's widow, Akie Abe, at a temple in Tokyo. Attendance is limited to family members and people who were close to the former prime minister, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

A private wake was held in Tokyo on Monday, according to Abe's office.

The office has set up an altar for the public to lay flowers in the western city of Yamaguchi, and will also add a space for incense, it said.

In the days since Abe's death, mourners in Nara gathered and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial close to where he was gunned down.

International reaction: There has been widespread shock that a former prime minister who had defined politics for a generation could be shot dead on the street at close range.

Presidents, prime ministers and other international leaders have sent tributes expressing outrage and sadness over the killing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tokyo on Monday, meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to pay respects and give his condolences to the Japanese people.

"I'm here because the United States and Japan are more than allies; we are friends. And when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up," Blinken told reporters on Monday.