At least 120 killed in Seoul Halloween incident

Adrienne Vogt
By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
Updated 2:51 PM EDT, Sat October 29, 2022
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)
CNN reporter shows what's happening after deadly incident in Seoul
02:08 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • At least 120 people were killed and 100 others injured during crowded Halloween festivities in South Korea’s capital of Seoul, local officials say.
  • Authorities have shared little about the cause of the deaths, but Yonhap News Agency reported people were suffering from “cardiac arrest” and had trouble breathing.
  • Officials dispatched hundreds of emergency workers, firefighters and police officers to the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul.
  • Video and photos show a chaotic scene in the popular nightclub district, with people lying in the streets and on stretchers as emergency workers help victims.
Stretchers line Seoul street to take away bodies of those killed in Halloween incident

From CNN's Will Ripley
02:08 - Source: CNN

Emergency workers formed a long line of waiting stretchers after over 100 people were killed during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s popular nightclub district.

Authorities have released few details about the exact cause of the incident, but Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” and had trouble breathing.

CNN’s Will Ripley said that when he arrived in the Itaewon neighborhood, there were streams of people walking through the streets, crying and talking on the phone, still wearing costumes from what was intended as a celebration.

While there were paramedics with ambulances still looking for anyone who needed to go the hospital, Ripley reported that the long line of stretchers forming on the street would be used to take bodies from the scene.

Some background: People fly into Seoul from all over Asia to celebrate Halloween in Itaewon, Ripley noted. Hotels and ticketed events in the neighborhood were booked solid ahead of this weekend’s festivities, he said.

At least 120 people killed in the Seoul Halloween incident, fire chief says

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene on Saturday night in the Itaewon district, Seoul.
Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene on Saturday night in the Itaewon district, Seoul.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

The death toll has reached at least 120 from the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

At least 100 others were injured in the incident, the chief added.

The causes of death have not yet been reported but Yonhap News Agency reported that dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” from the incident, attributing fire officials.

South Korean president dispatches medical team to Halloween incident

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Emergency services treat injured people on Saturday night in Seoul.
Emergency services treat injured people on Saturday night in Seoul.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol dispatched a disaster medical assistance team to the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, according to the presidential office.

The president also ordered authorities to secure emergency beds in hospitals nearby and to implement swift rescue operations and treatment, Presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myung said in a briefing.

At least 59 killed and 150 injured in South Korea Halloween incident, fire official says

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday night.
Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday night.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

At least 59 people were killed in the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

At least 150 others were also injured, the chief added. 

The cause of the deaths was not immediately provided, but the chief said many people fell during the Halloween festivities, resulting in casualties.

Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest,” according to fire authorities, and at least 81 people told emergency officials they had “difficulty breathing.”

A total of 848 emergency forces have been dispatched, including 364 firefighters and 400 police officials, according to the chief.

Police have closed off the area in the neighborhood, and social media videos are showing people lying in the streets.

Authorities have not yet provided exact details on the cause of the incident or conditions of those injured.