At least 120 killed in Seoul Halloween incident

Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday night.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
At least 59 people were killed in the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.
At least 150 others were also injured, the chief added.
The cause of the deaths was not immediately provided, but the chief said many people fell during the Halloween festivities, resulting in casualties.
Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest,” according to fire authorities, and at least 81 people told emergency officials they had “difficulty breathing.”
A total of 848 emergency forces have been dispatched, including 364 firefighters and 400 police officials, according to the chief.
Police have closed off the area in the neighborhood, and social media videos are showing people lying in the streets.
Authorities have not yet provided exact details on the cause of the incident or conditions of those injured.