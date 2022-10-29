At least 120 killed in Seoul Halloween incident

Video Ad Feedback 02:08 - Source: CNN

Emergency workers formed a long line of waiting stretchers after over 100 people were killed during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s popular nightclub district.

Authorities have released few details about the exact cause of the incident, but Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” and had trouble breathing.

CNN’s Will Ripley said that when he arrived in the Itaewon neighborhood, there were streams of people walking through the streets, crying and talking on the phone, still wearing costumes from what was intended as a celebration.

While there were paramedics with ambulances still looking for anyone who needed to go the hospital, Ripley reported that the long line of stretchers forming on the street would be used to take bodies from the scene.

Some background: People fly into Seoul from all over Asia to celebrate Halloween in Itaewon, Ripley noted. Hotels and ticketed events in the neighborhood were booked solid ahead of this weekend’s festivities, he said.