Live Updates

At least 146 killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge

Adrienne Vogt
By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
Updated 4:35 PM EDT, Sat October 29, 2022
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)
CNN reporter shows what's happening after deadly incident in Seoul
02:08 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • At least 146 people were killed and 150 others were injured in an apparent crowd surge during packed Halloween festivities in South Korea’s capital of Seoul, local officials say.
  • Authorities have shared little about the cause of the deaths, but Yonhap News Agency reported people were suffering from cardiac arrest and had trouble breathing.
  • Officials dispatched hundreds of emergency workers, firefighters and police officers to the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul.
  • Video and photos show a chaotic scene in the popular nightclub district, with people lying in the streets and on stretchers as emergency workers help victims.
10 Posts

More than 140 people died during packed Halloween festivities in Seoul. Here's what we know

Rescue teams work at the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Rescue teams work at the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

At least 146 people have died and 150 were injured in an apparent crowd surge during packed Halloween festivities in Seoul Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

Here are the latest developments.

Death toll could rise: With local hospitals treating dozens of injured people from the Seoul Halloween emergency, the death toll will likely increase, a local health official said. The cause of injuries and deaths in the incident has not been officially confirmed, added Choi Jae-won, the head of Yongsan Health Center.

Official blames crowd surge: A local fire official described the emergency as a “presumed stampede,” but the investigation is just beginning. Few details on specific injuries were provided. Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” and trouble breathing.

Authorities said the emergency was not due to a gas leak or a fire in the popular nightclub district. They started receiving reports of people “buried” in the crowds there around 10:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. ET) Saturday.

Witnesses observe chaotic scene: A witness said people were jammed on a narrow street and could not breathe. “I saw the people going to the left side and I saw the person getting to the opposite side,” Song Sehyun told CNN. “The person in the middle got jammed, so they had no way to communicate. They could not breathe.”

CNN’s Will Ripley reported that a long line of stretchers forming on the street would be used to take bodies from the scene.

Itaewon Halloween emergency was a "presumed stampede," fire official says

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue workers on the street near the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Rescue workers on the street near the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Lee Jin-man/AP

The dozens of people killed and injured in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night were victims of a “presumed stampede,” according to a local fire chief, but the investigation is just beginning.

According to Yongsan Fire Department Chief Choi Seong-bum, 1,701 response personnel are on scene, including 517 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government workers.

The bodies of the victims are being transferred to multiple hospital mortuaries, according to Choi.

Seoul’s government is also receiving reports of missing people, as there are many unidentified victims.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and working to identify the victims.

Senior White House official pledges US support to South Korea

From CNN's Sam Fossum

The United States government is ready to provide South Korea with “any support it needs” after the deadly incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter

“The reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking. We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured. The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs,” Sullivan wrote. 

At least 146 people killed and 150 injured in Itaewon Halloween incident, according to official

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue officials load a stretcher into an ambulance in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Rescue officials load a stretcher into an ambulance in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

The death toll has reached at least 146 from the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

At least 150 others were injured in the incident, the chief added.

The causes of death have not yet been reported, but Yonhap News Agency reported that dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” from the incident, citing fire officials.

Health official: Seoul death toll will likely increase

From CNN's Gawon Bae

With local hospitals treating dozens of injured people from the Seoul Halloween emergency, the death toll will likely increase, a local health official said.

The cause of injuries and deaths in the incident has not been officially confirmed, added Choi Jae-won, the head of Yongsan Health Center.

Local fire officials said the emergency was not due to a gas leak or a fire in the popular nightclub district, but that they started receiving reports of people “buried” in the crowds there around 10:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. ET) Saturday.

CNN’s Will Ripley reported that even before the chaos broke out, Halloween partygoers were packed so tightly in the narrow streets that it was difficult to move around.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the Itaewon Halloween emergency

From CNN's Gawon Bae 
Police investigate the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Police investigate the scene in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Officials said they are still investigating the exact cause of the incident that killed at least 120 people in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night.

Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yonsan Fire Department, said there was no gas leak nor fire in the popular nightclub district, but that they received reports of people “buried” in crowds starting around 10:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. ET) Saturday night.

A witness described the chaotic scene to CNN, saying people were jammed and could not breathe.

“I saw the people going to the left side and I saw the person getting to the opposite side. “The person in the middle got jammed, so they had no way to communicate, they could not breathe,” Song Sehyun told CNN.

Stretchers line Seoul street to take away bodies from Halloween incident

From CNN's Will Ripley
04:13 - Source: CNN

Emergency workers formed a long line of waiting stretchers after over 100 people were killed during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s popular nightclub district.

Authorities have released few details about the exact cause of the incident, but Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” and had trouble breathing.

CNN’s Will Ripley said that when he arrived in the Itaewon neighborhood, there were streams of people walking through the streets, crying and talking on the phone, still wearing costumes from what was intended as a celebration.

While there were paramedics with ambulances still looking for anyone who needed to go the hospital, Ripley reported that the long line of stretchers forming on the street would be used to take bodies from the scene.

Some background: People fly into Seoul from all over Asia to celebrate Halloween in Itaewon, Ripley noted. Hotels and ticketed events in the neighborhood were booked solid ahead of this weekend’s festivities, he said.

At least 120 people killed in the Seoul Halloween incident, fire chief says

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene on Saturday night in the Itaewon district, Seoul.
Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene on Saturday night in the Itaewon district, Seoul.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

The death toll has reached at least 120 from the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

At least 100 others were injured in the incident, the chief added.

The causes of death have not yet been reported but Yonhap News Agency reported that dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest” from the incident, attributing fire officials.

South Korean president dispatches medical team to Halloween incident

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Emergency services treat injured people on Saturday night in Seoul.
Emergency services treat injured people on Saturday night in Seoul.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol dispatched a disaster medical assistance team to the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, according to the presidential office.

The president also ordered authorities to secure emergency beds in hospitals nearby and to implement swift rescue operations and treatment, Presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myung said in a briefing.

At least 59 killed and 150 injured in South Korea Halloween incident, fire official says

From CNN's Gawon Bae
Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday night.
Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday night.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

At least 59 people were killed in the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Yongsan Fire Department chief.

At least 150 others were also injured, the chief added. 

The cause of the deaths was not immediately provided, but the chief said many people fell during the Halloween festivities, resulting in casualties.

Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from “cardiac arrest,” according to fire authorities, and at least 81 people told emergency officials they had “difficulty breathing.”

A total of 848 emergency forces have been dispatched, including 364 firefighters and 400 police officials, according to the chief.

Police have closed off the area in the neighborhood, and social media videos are showing people lying in the streets.

Authorities have not yet provided exact details on the cause of the incident or conditions of those injured.