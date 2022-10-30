Over 150 killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge

Seoul Metropolitan Police said they have confirmed the identities of nearly all those killed in an apparent crowd surge at Seoul’s popular nightclub district Itaewon on Saturday.

The identities of 150 people killed have been confirmed, police told CNN on Sunday. The death toll from the disaster stands at 153.

The three bodies who have yet to be identified are all young women whose nationalities have yet to be verified, they added.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government had said they had received 4,024 missing persons reports as of 5 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), though some of these reports could relate to the same people.

Police said there is no active search for those reported missing as they believe no one went missing from the scene. They said thousands of missing person reports have been used to help identify those killed in the incident.