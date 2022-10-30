Over 150 killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge

At least 153 people were killed and dozens more hurt in an apparent crowd surgeat packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul, local officials say.
Nineteen foreign nationals are among the dead. The victims include people from Iran, Norway, China and Uzbekistan. A US citizen was among those hurt.
The crush took place in the nightlife district of Itaewon. What caused the surge is not clear, but witnesses say partygoers were packed tightly into narrow streets and it was difficult to move around.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a period of national mourning.
At least 2 US citizens among those killed in Seoul tragedy, US embassy says
From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul
Two US citizens were among those killed in Saturday’s Halloween disaster in Itaewon, the popular nightlife district in South Korea’s capital Seoul, the US embassy told CNN.
“Our staff in Seoul and colleagues in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to the victims of last night’s incident and their families,” an embassy statement read Sunday. “The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist U.S. citizens affected. We offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and continue to assist the injured. Due to privacy considerations, we have no additional details at this time.”
At least 153 people were killed in a crush, with another 133 injured, when crowds of people celebrating Halloween swelled in narrow alleys of Seoul’s popular nightlife district.
French national among those killed in Halloween crush, foreign ministry says
“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of our compatriots during the tragedy in Seoul. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Europe via its crisis support center and its embassy in Seoul is fully mobilized to assist and support the family of our compatriot,” a spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday.
So far, China, Iran, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Australia, Norway and France have all confirmed deaths of their nationals in the incident that took place in the popular Seoul nightclub district of Itaewon Saturday night.
Nearly all of the people confirmed dead in the Seoul crush have been identified, police say
From CNN's In Jeong Kim
Seoul Metropolitan Police said they have confirmed the identities of nearly all those killed in an apparent crowd surge at Seoul’s popular nightclub district Itaewon on Saturday.
The identities of 150 people killed have been confirmed, police told CNN on Sunday. The death toll from the disaster stands at 153.
The three bodies who have yet to be identified are all young women whose nationalities have yet to be verified, they added.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government had said they had received 4,024 missing persons reports as of 5 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), though some of these reports could relate to the same people.
Police said there is no active search for those reported missing as they believe no one went missing from the scene. They said thousands of missing person reports have been used to help identify those killed in the incident.
What we know about the Halloween disaster in Seoul
From CNN's Sophie Jeong, Gawon Bae, Paula Hancocks, Hilary Whiteman and Jessie Yeung
Rescue crews seen in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people flooded into the streets of the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul to celebrate Halloween.
But as the night went on, panic erupted as the crowds swelled. What exactly caused the crush still isn’t clear, but witnesses say partygoers had been packed tightly in the district’s narrow streets and it was difficult to move around.
As of Sunday afternoon, 153 people have been killed – making it one of the country’s worst disasters.
"People were still partying on the streets, oblivious to what was happening," eyewitness says
From CNN's Teele Rebane
An English teacher in Seoul who was passing through Itaewon on Saturday night recounted what she saw to CNN.
“There were rows and rows of people with tarps covering them in the street,” said Emily Farmer, 27.
Farmer, who was with two friends, said she did not see any crowd control measures in place in the area.
The tragedy has killed at least 151 people and left dozens more hurt. Nineteen foreign nationals, from Iran, Norway, China and Uzbekistan, are also among the dead.
Farmer and her friends were “overwhelmed” by the crowds on the street and decided to enter a bar.
Shortly after, rumors started spreading that somebody had died and patrons were not allowed to leave. Farmer said she received an emergency message from the government alerting them to “a dangerous situation in the area.”
She was allowed to leave the bar at around midnight and she learned of the tragedy that had taken place just outside.
“It was horrible,” she said. “Not everyone died instantly.”
“They were still pulling people (out) because it was so crowded,” she added.
Groups of people were crying, she added. Many victims were receiving CPR and had their costumes taken off to allow medics at the scene to resuscitate them.
She still hasn’t heard back from two acquaintances in the area who she messaged last night. “I’m still in shock. It was obviously very traumatic,” she added.