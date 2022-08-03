US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday evening, marking a significant show of support for the self-ruled island despite China's threats of retaliation over the visit.
Here's the latest:
- Pelosi's arrival: Pelosi and the US congressional delegation landed in Taipei late on Tuesday, greeted by the island's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and a crowd of reporters. In a statement, Pelosi said the visit "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy."
- China's response: The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a lengthy statement after her arrival, saying it would "definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity." The visit "has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations," it warned.
- Military exercises: China's military said it was on "high alert" and would conduct exercises around Taiwan in response to Pelosi's trip, saying in statements it was launching a series "targeted military operations to counteract the situation."
- ADIZ incursions: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said 21 Chinese warplanes made incursions into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday. In response, the Taiwanese military issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities, it added.
- Pelosi's schedule: The House speaker is expected to visit Taiwan's presidential office, where she will meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, and parliament on Wednesday morning local time, a senior Taiwanese official told CNN.