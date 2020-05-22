Flights had resumed in Pakistan just over a week ago after being grounded for two months, as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Pakistan Airways flight crashed in a residential area in Karachi, which is the country's most populated city. Worries are mounting that people on the ground will be among the casualties.

The crash comes as the country prepares to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr, with many traveling home to their families in towns and villages.