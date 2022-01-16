Djokovic flies out of Australia, ending his Australian Open ambitions

Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight on January 16, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

Novak Djokovic has left Australia on an Emirates flight to Dubai, hours after he lost a legal challenge against a decision to revoke his visa.

The player's ultimate destination is not yet known.

The departure brings to an end a days-long drama revolving around whether or not the Serb, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, could be admitted to the country under a medical exemption.

The world No. 1 had been scheduled to play Monday night in the Australian Open, where he had hoped to win a record-breaking 21st men's grand slam title.

