Djokovic's federal court hearing has begun

The Federal Court of Australia has started hearing tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to immigration minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa on health grounds.

Three judges will consider the matter and hope to finalize the matter within one day before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday morning.

Djokovic's barrister Nick Wood is first up to argue the case why the decision was wrong.

According to submissions, lawyers for the Serbian tennis player are arguing their case on three grounds: