North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit: Highlights

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea met today for the first time in over a decade. Here are the highlights from the summit:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in met at the line that separates the divided Koreas. Kim then stepped over the raised Military Demarcation Line, entering territory controlled by the South for the very first time. After posing for the cameras, Kim then grasped Moon's hand and they briefly crossed into the northern side:

The two leaders had meetings with officials, and then Kim and Moon took part in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony in the DMZ. The tree was from 1953, the year the Korean War armistice was signed.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in participate in a tree-planting ceremony North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in participate in a tree-planting ceremony KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Then, they signed the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula. The document commits the two countries to a nuclear-free peninsula and talks to bring a formal end to the Korean War.

The leaders ended the summit with a formal dinner — and a toast.