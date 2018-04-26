North and South Korean leaders hold historic meetingBy Veronica Rocha and Joshua Berlinger, CNN
Moon has arrived
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has arrived in the demilitarized zone. He's expected to shake hands with Kim Jong Un within the hour.
Moon's getting closer
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's motorcade has crossed the Unification Bridge, which is close to the DMZ.
Though they don't have to deal at all with traffic, the journey is taking a bit longer than expected, according to CNN's Paula Hancocks. She is on the ground near the bridge.
Former US diplomat on summit: "Expectations have been seriously elevated"
Evans Revere, a former deputy chief of mission and chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Seoul, spoke to CNN from Seoul about what to expect on at the summit.
He said the mood in some corners of South Korea is "optimistic bordering on euphoric."
Revere said he was concerned that the dialogue coming from the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime has been too vague, a problem diplomats encountered during previous attempts at rapprochement with Pyongyang.
“The core issue going forward is going to be the one that we began with -- which is is the North Korean leader, is North Korea serious about going down the path of denuclearization? And my answer to that is I don’t know," he said.
"I suspect they may not be, but let’s hope that the North Koreans come to the table on Friday and say, 'We are serious and here’s evidence that we’re prepared to go down that path.' I’ll be the happiest man in the world if they come to the table and say something along those lines. But based on previous experience, I suspect they won’t.”
This is today's top story in Pyongyang
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo and James Griffiths
Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea (the main political party that runs North Korea), carried the news of the summit as their top story in today's paper.
The headline reads:
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, left Pyongyang early on Friday morning for the historical North-South summit meeting and talks to be held in the south side portion of Panmunjom.
Ordinary South Koreans are largely unable to see how North Korea is framing the event. North Korean state media and propaganda is censored in the South under a national security law dating to before the Korean War, and the websites of the official Korean Central News Agency and other outlets are blocked.
Moon has left the building
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's motorcade has left Seoul en route for the DMZ.
He was greeted by cheering supporters waving South Korean flags outside the Blue House, his official residence, where he shook hands with veterans of the Korean War. Before he left, Moon greeted a large crowd and shook hands with several well-wishers before climbing into a car.
It's about 30 or so miles as the crow flies.
How South Korea is promoting the summit
The South Korean government has gone all out promoting the summit as the start of a new, peaceful era in inter-Korean relations across the capital of Seoul.
This is what it looks like in South Korea:
A poster in the Gwanghwanmum area of Seoul shows two hands shaking with a translucent Korean Peninsula on top of them and the words, "Peace made by the South and the North, together with the city of Seoul."
The lawn in front of city hall in Seoul was manicured in the shape of the Korean Peninsula.
And the unification flags, the same display that the two Koreas marched under together during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, were lined up along the road leading up to the DMZ.
This is the route Kim Jong Un may take to the DMZ
This graphic from the South Korean government shows the route that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take to cross into the South Korean side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
Here's what they said will happen:
- Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, will come down with North Korean delegation through Panmungak. (It's still undecided if Kim's wife will join the summit.)
- President Moon Jae-in, his wife, Kim Jung-sook, and seven delegates, will be waiting in front of the military demarcation line.
- At 9:30 a.m., Moon and Kim will shake hands.
- The two leaders, escorted by traditional honor guards, will walk to the official welcoming ceremony venue.
The two leaders will hold talks in the Peace House
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in will hold talks at the Peace House on the southern side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.
Here's what you need to know about the meeting grounds:
- The DMZ is a 4 kilometer-wide strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula. North Korea controls the top half of the strip and South Korea controls the bottom.
- North and South Korea were divided along the 38th parallel after World War II -- a Soviet-administered north and US-administered south -- and the border line remains to this day. Neither country technically recognizes the other, as both consider themselves the rightful governments of the entire Korean Peninsula.
- The Peace House is located in what's known as either the Truce Village, the Joint Security Area (JSA) or Panmunjom. The Peace House the only part of the DMZ where troops from the two Koreas stand off face-to-face.
- The military demarcation line (MDL) that divides the northern half of the DMZ from the southern half runs straight through the JSA. In fact, the MDL divides a series of blue buildings used for talks.
- Kim is crossing the MDL to get to the Peace House, and he will be the first North Korean leader to do so since the Korean War's end. A group of journalists has even been invited over the line to film the historic occasion. Kim is not technically entering South Korea territory, just the South Korean-controlled part of the contested border.
Here's what we know about the historic summit
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for the first time in more than a decade at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries.
Twelve months ago, a summit between North and South Korea would've been unthinkable.
Here's why:
- North Korea test-fired three intercontinental ballistic missiles and their most powerful nuclear weapon to date in 2017. Experts said Kim's regime was dangerously close to developing the capability to hit the United States with a nuclear weapon, if it didn't have it already.
- The international community implemented its toughest ever sanctions on North Korea by the end of 2017.
- The winds shifted as 2018 opened with Kim's annual New Year's speech, in which he wished his southern compatriots good luck in hosting the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
- Moon took that olive branch and ran with it, inviting North Korea to attend and participate in the Games.
That outreach helped open the diplomatic channels that both sides used to set up today's summit.
In March, Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a face-to-face meeting, which is expected to be held in late May or June.