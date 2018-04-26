Evans Revere speaks to the media in this file photograph from 2007. Evans Revere speaks to the media in this file photograph from 2007. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Evans Revere, a former deputy chief of mission and chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Seoul, spoke to CNN from Seoul about what to expect on at the summit.

He said the mood in some corners of South Korea is "optimistic bordering on euphoric."

"It’s pretty clear it’s not just the media here but the South Korean government that’s looking very openly and positively at this event," Revere said. “Expectations have been seriously elevated and whenever you have a situation like that, you really need to step back and reflect on what are the expectations.”

Revere said he was concerned that the dialogue coming from the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime has been too vague, a problem diplomats encountered during previous attempts at rapprochement with Pyongyang.

“The core issue going forward is going to be the one that we began with -- which is is the North Korean leader, is North Korea serious about going down the path of denuclearization? And my answer to that is I don’t know," he said.

"I suspect they may not be, but let’s hope that the North Koreans come to the table on Friday and say, 'We are serious and here’s evidence that we’re prepared to go down that path.' I’ll be the happiest man in the world if they come to the table and say something along those lines. But based on previous experience, I suspect they won’t.”