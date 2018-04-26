Historic summit: The leaders of North and South Korea will meet for the first time in more than a decade at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries.

Kim Jong Un: He will become the first North Korean leader to step foot in the South since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

What they'll talk about: There are three key topics on the agenda: the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the improvement of bilateral relations, and a formal peace settlement -- the Korean War ended with a ceasefire so technically the two sides are still at war.