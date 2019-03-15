Rosemary Omar has been waiting for four hours close to one of the mosques for word of her son, 24-year-old Tariq.

Rosemary said she dropped her son off at the mosque then drove round the back to find a car parking space when she heard multiple gunshots ring out.

She drove back around the front of the mosque and saw "lots of bodies outside."

"We've just been waiting here since just to see if our son is alright but he's not answering his phone," she said.

Rosemary said police have told her to wait for news of whether her son is alive or dead. "I just feel quite dead to be honest, quite numb. I don't know," she said.

"It just doesn't feel real."