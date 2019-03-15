Mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New ZealandBy Ben Westcott, CNN
What we know so far about Christchurch incident
There are reports of multiple casualties after a shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, here is what we know so far:
- Police say they are still responding to a "serious and evolving" incident in the city after reports of shots being fired at about 1.40 p.m. local time.
- Eyewitnesses from the scene report a mass shooting at a Christchurch mosque on Deans Avenue, including an unspecified number of dead and injured.
- Authorities have yet to confirm the number of dead or injured.
- One mosque attendee told CNN the gunman fired for "10 to 15 minutes" taking aim at more than 200 people.
- Video from outside Christchurch hospitals shows ambulances bringing multiple injured back from the scene.
- The city is currently on lockdown, with authorities advising residents to stay inside. Christchurch City Council tweeted that it was locking down a "number of central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library."
- The Bangladesh Cricket team, who were visiting the city at the time of the alleged attack were not inside the mosque, despite their tourbus being pictured close to the scene.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to address the press shortly on the incident, according to New Zealand's TVNZ.
New Zealand police: "Serious and evolving situation"
New Zealand police have yet to confirm the details of the incident but said the risk remains "extremely high."
"Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice," the statement said.
According to New Zealand's TVNZ, police are being sent to all mosques in Christchurch as a precaution.
Reports of mass shooting at Christchurch mosque
Police have yet to confirm the details but eyewitnesses are saying there has been a serious mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city.
Mohan Ibn Ibrahim told CNN he was inside the mosque when the shooting began.
"There were more than 200 people inside. The gunman came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape," he said.
He told CNN that he saw several bodies lying on the ground in the mosque after the shooting had begun.
Christchurch in lockdown amid reports of ongoing 'firearms incident'
Breaking news out of New Zealand amid reports of a "serious ongoing firearms incident" in the city of Christchurch.
Police said that armed police have been deployed after receiving reports of shots fired in the city center at 1:40 p.m. local time.
Canterbury Police NZ tweeted: "We have a critical incident in Deans Avenue Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future."
