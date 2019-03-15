Witnesses describe gunman

Local resident Robert Weatherhead told CNN affiliate, NEWSTALK, that he took in people who escaped from the Masjid al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue.

He described the gunman as "white, aged in his 30s or 40s and wearing a uniform," but he had not been able to ascertain what the uniform was.

Benjamin Jellie said he ran outside when he heard gunshots. Oakward Close is the Christchurch neighborhood where the Masjid al Noor mosque is located.

"I saw people jumping over the back fence of the mosque into Oakward Close. I heard at least 20 (gunshots)."

"I heard about eight at the start and then it went quiet for about 30 seconds or a minute and then it started again. I heard about eight more and then there was another minute and another eight."

"Those coming over the fence, all adults and including at least three men, were screaming and crying."

Mark Nichols, manager of Premium Tyres and Auto in Linwood, the location of the second mosque shooing, said a gunman ran past his shop.

"I seen a guy with a gun running up the road. He's been firing about five shots, I think we heard."