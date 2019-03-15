49 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosquesBy Ben Westcott, Jenni Marsh, Helen Regan, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Aimee Lewis and Rob Picheta, CNN
New York City and state increase security around mosques
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both announced increased police presence at mosques around the city and state following the terror attack in New Zealand.
Cuomo said that the city "stands with the Muslim community as we always have and always will."
What we know so far about the New Zealand terror attack
At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Here's what we know so far:
- The victims: Forty-one people were killed at the al Noor mosque. Seven people died at the Linwood mosque, and one person died from their injuries in hospital.
- The suspects: Police said four people were taken into custody — three men and one woman. They do not believe there are any other suspects but said it was still an open investigation.
- The charges: Police said a male in his late 20s has been charged with murder and will appear at the Christchurch court Saturday morning local time.
- The manifesto: In a social media post just before the attack, an account that is believed to belong to one of the attackers posted a link to an 87-page manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas and explanations for an attack. The manifesto was not signed.
How 2020 Democrats are reacting to the mosque shootings
A growing number of Democratic candidates running for US President in 2020 have tweeted prayers for the victims of the attack, and condemned acts of hate and violence.
White House official on New Zealand attack: This "seems to be a terrorist attack"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
National security advisor John Bolton expanded upon the White House’s statement on the attack on New Zealand mosques, which he characterized as “what seems to be a terrorist attack” and a “hate crime.”
Bolton said the US is “very concerned” and is following the events “very closely.”
He told reporters Friday morning:
“We’re obviously greatly disturbed on what seems to be a terror attack, this hate crime in New Zealand. We’ve been in touch with our embassy overnight, we’re still getting details, but the State Department and others are following up on it."
Bolton continued, “We’re very concerned, we’re going to cooperate with New Zealand authorities to the extent we can if there’s any role we can play, but we’re obviously following the events there very closely.”
Donald Trump tweets "warmest sympathy" after "horrible massacre"
US President Donald Trump has tweeted in response to the attack.
His message follows an earlier White House statement in response to the mass shootings at New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead.
“The United States strongly condemns the attack in Christchurch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate,” said the statement.
Global leaders have also been sending messages of support. "On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch," British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence."
"All our thoughts for the victims of heinous crimes against the mosques of Christchurch in New Zealand and for their loved ones," French President Emmanuel Macron added.
Tributes outside mosque attacked in 2017
Flowers and messages have been left outside London's Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered its own tragedy in 2017 when a man deliberately drove a van into pedestrians outside, killing one Muslim worshiper and injuring several others.
"Shame on the people who have promoted this kind of hate"
Speaking on CNN Talk, political commentator Ayesha Hazarika said that, as a Muslim, she is "sickened and frightened" by the attacks.
"We have a culture, a media and social media culture, that not only tolerates hatred to Muslims but celebrates it," she said. "Shame on the people who have promoted this kind of hate.
"I have friends who have contacted me saying they’re scared to go to mosques. Today is a dark day," said Hazarika.
Twitter, YouTube and Facebook attempt to deal with attack "footage"
Tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are responding to the attacks, one of which appeared to be live-streamed by one of the shooters.
The disturbing video, which has not been verified by CNN, purportedly shows a gunman walking into a mosque and opening fire.
Twitter has a "dedicated team in place for managing exigent and emergency situations such as this," the company said in a statement to CNN.
Facebook is "removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware," a spokesperson said.
Google and YouTube added in a statement: "Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy. Shocking, violent and graphic content has no place on our platforms, and is removed as soon as we become aware of it. As with any major tragedy, we will work cooperatively with the authorities.”
But some experts have criticized the platforms for their response to other harmful content.
"While Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter all say that they're cooperating and acting in the best interest of citizens to remove this content, they're actually not because they're allowing these videos to reappear all the time," Lucinda Creighton, a senior adviser at international policy organization the Counter Extremism Project, told CNN Business.
Read more about the companies' responses here.
France boosting security at places of worship
France is joining countries including the UK and the US in confirming that mosques and places of worship will see increased security on Friday.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he had asked local officials to "strengthen surveillance" at places of worship as a precaution. "Patrols will be provided in the vicinity of denominational spaces," he wrote on Twitter.
Officials in London and police in Los Angeles, New York and Minneapolis earlier announced that they would be stepping up security at mosques.