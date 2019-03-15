Mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New ZealandBy Ben Westcott, CNN
New Zealand police: Don't share video of the shooting
Police has asked social media users to stop sharing graphic footage circulating online relating to the incident in Christchurch.
"We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the New Zealand police said.
Police earlier told CNN they were "aware" of a specific video, but were unable to confirm or deny its veracity.
The disturbing video which has not been verified by CNN, purportedly shows a gunman walking into the mosque and opening fire.
CNN is choosing not to publish additional information regarding the video until more details are available.
Watch New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern's speech
Speaking to the media on Friday, NZ PM Jacinda Ardern said migrants and refugees could have been caught up in the attack.
"They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us," she said.
New Zealand police are due to speak to the media in less than 10 minutes.
Bangladesh cricket team almost caught up in mosque shooting
The Bangladesh cricket team was just pulling up at one of the two targeted mosques as the attack began, the team's coach told CNN.
A video posted to Twitter showed the Bangladesh sportsmen walking away from the mosque as a police car heads in the opposite direction, sirens wailing.
The team were due to play against the New Zealand team in the coming week, but local media reporting the match has been cancelled.
New Zealand only has a small Muslim population
Just 1% of New Zealand's population of almost five million are Muslim, according to government statistics, less than 50,000 people in 2013.
"Muslims are the most rapidly growing religious group in New Zealand with the population increasing six-fold between 1991 and 2006," according to Victoria University of Wellington research.
In comparison, New Zealand has a much higher population of Christians, including Catholics, Anglicans and Presbyterians, as well as Hindu and Buddhist citizens.
Australian PM "horrified" by reports of mass shootings
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "horrified" by the attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, adding he was following the developments.
"The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins," Morrison said on his official Twitter.
New Zealand police: "We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors"
New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors due to a "very serious and tragic incident involving an active shooter."
"One person is in custody, however, police believe there may be other offenders," the police said on Twitter.
Police will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon (12 p.m. ET).
US ambassador to New Zealand: "We're heartbroken"
US ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown issued a statement in the wake of the multiple attacks on Christchurch mosques on Friday.
"We’re heartbroken over the events in Christchurch today. We stand with our Kiwi friends and neighbors and our prayers are with you. Kia kaha," he said.
NZ Prime Minister: "One of New Zealand's darkest days"
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a press conference into the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, describing it as "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she said.
Ardern said the attacker has "no place in New Zealand."
"For now my thoughts and I'm sure the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those who have been affected their families," she said.