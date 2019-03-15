49 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosquesBy Ben Westcott, Jenni Marsh, Helen Regan, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Aimee Lewis, Rob Picheta and Harmeet Kaur, CNN
49 prayer mats for the 49 victims
A group of people in Melbourne, Australia, took part in a vigil for the victims of the attacks at two Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques, according to Zahraa Albadri.
They put out 49 prayer mats with candles for the 49 victims.
Here's a photo from the scene:
Survivor posts video from hospital bed
Wasseim Alsati, who survived the Christchurch terror attack, posted a Facebook video from his hospital bed on Friday thanking people for their support.
In the caption, Alsati says he was shot three times and "was in a lot of pain."
Watch here:
Here's what he said:
Hi guys, how are you? I'm very sorry to miss your calls and text messages. I will not be able to answer anyone for now. I am really tired. Okay, guys? Please pray for my son, for me and for my daughter. Hopefully she will be so much better. Okay? I'm just posting this video to show you that I am fully okay. Okay, guys? It's been a pleasure to know you all, guys. Thank you for all the support and all the help that you have given me so far. God bless you all.
Candles burn outside one of the New Zealand mosques
This photo was taken at 2:45 a.m. across the street from the Al Noor mosque, where 41 people were killed on Friday.
Flowers line the area behind the police tape and candles are burning to remember the victims.
In a video on Twitter, police officers were seen earlier taking flowers from a memorial into their police car so they could place them outside the mosque.
Shooting suspect visited Pakistan in 2018
From CNN’s Sophia Saifi
A hotel owner confirmed to CNN that Christchurch shooting suspect Brenton Tarrant visited Pakistan in October 2018.
"He was a regular tourist," owner Syed Israr Ahmed told CNN. "All I remember was that he was a fan of local food. He would leave the hotel in the morning and come back in the evenings."
Ahmed owns Osho Thang Hotel in Pakistan's northern town of Nagar. He posted a picture of Tarrant online when he visited the hotel but has since removed it.
Six Pakistanis were among the 49 people killed in the mass shooting on Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed.
New Zealand Police Association supports call for gun law changes
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Lianne Kolirin
The New Zealand Police Association says it fully supports Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's calls to change the country's gun laws.
“Jacinda Ardern has said emphatically that New Zealand’s gun laws will change and that now is the time for that change,” Police Association President Chris Cahill said in a statement.
Cahill added that the debate that New Zealand is about to have on access to certain firearms should be short and swift.
“There is no place in the upcoming debate for the radical gun lobby which has made its presence felt in previous attempts to make our country safer," he said. "That input undoubtedly contributed to the rejection of most of the select committee recommendations on tightening our gun laws."
He continued:
New Zealand's weapons legislation is considered more relaxed than most Western countries outside of the US. Gun owners do need a license but they aren't required to register their guns -- unlike in neighboring Australia.
That said, gun-inflicted deaths are relatively low in New Zealand.
UK official calls on tech companies to stop video of attack from spreading
From CNN’s Hilary McGann
United Kingdom Home Secretary Sajid Javid called the livestreaming of the New Zealand attack "absolutely repellant," and called on tech companies to do more to stop the video from spreading.
“Online platforms have a responsibility not to do the terrorists’ work for them,” Javid wrote in an article for The Daily Express on Saturday.
He added that the attacker filmed the shooting “with the intention of spreading his ideology.”
"Allowing terrorists to glorify in the bloodshed or spread more extremist views can only lead to more radicalisation and murders," Javid said.
Javid also called upon people to stop viewing and sharing the “sick material."
He mentioned a new policy proposal that will be introduced in the UK to ensure that tech companies that don't "clean up their platforms" would have to answer to the law.
Far-right Italian official: Only extremism that 'deserves attention' is Islamic
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Italy's Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini was asked whether attacks like the one in New Zealand could happen in his home country because of his aggressive, anti-immigrant rhetoric.
"The only extremism that deserves attention is the Islamic one," Salvini said on Friday.
The far-right politician added that while any violence linked to extremists should be condemned, other forms of extremism like the right-wing extremism that inspired the New Zealand attacks were just "nostalgia."
“The fringes of the extreme right and the extreme left represent nostalgia, removed from world and from time, deserving of moral condemnation,” Salvini said. “If there is an extremism for which I set the goals of the acts I sign at the Ministry of the Interior, it is extremism of an Islamic mould."
Salvini has clashed with the European Union over his extreme stance on immigration.
Syrian refugee among the dead
From CNN’s Kara Fox
Khaled Mustafa, a refugee from Syria, was killed in the attack on Friday, Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said on its Facebook page. He was with his two sons during Friday Prayers when the shooter opened fire.
“Khaled Mustafa is a Syrian Refugee who has come with his family (wife and three children) to NZ, which they thought was the safe heaven, in 2018,” Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said. “One of Khaled's two sons has gone under a six hour operation last night in Christchurch Hospital.”
The group’s spokesperson, Ali Akil, told New Zealand news media company Stuff that he had spoken to Mustafa’s wife, who was “devastated and deeply horrified.” He added that she did not wish to speak with the media during this time, Stuff reported.
Synagogues close in New Zealand on "police advice"
Synagogues and Jewish community centers in New Zealand are reportedly being closed on Sunday, following Friday's shooting attack at two mosques in Christchurch.
"For the first time in history synagogues in NZ are closed on Shabbat following the shocking massacre of Muslims in Christchurch," Israeli politician Isaac Herzog tweeted Friday.
Herzog added that "the Jewish Agency and the NZ Jewish Council stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. We are united in fighting violent hatred and racism." Herzog was recently elected chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel.
The Wellington Jewish Community Centre on New Zealand's North Island informed worshipers that on Facebook that the center would be closed on "police advice."
"The Wellington Jewish Community Centre will be closed and all activities suspended tomorrow Sunday 17 March on Police advice. Community members should check their email and our member Facebook group for more information and updates. We hope to have an update Sunday," the center wrote.