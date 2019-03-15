49 prayer mats for the 49 victims

The New Zealand Police Association says it fully supports Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's calls to change the country's gun laws.

“Jacinda Ardern has said emphatically that New Zealand’s gun laws will change and that now is the time for that change,” Police Association President Chris Cahill said in a statement.

Cahill added that the debate that New Zealand is about to have on access to certain firearms should be short and swift.

“There is no place in the upcoming debate for the radical gun lobby which has made its presence felt in previous attempts to make our country safer," he said. "That input undoubtedly contributed to the rejection of most of the select committee recommendations on tightening our gun laws."

He continued:

"We have seen what happens in the United States when gun radicals are involved. Nothing. That is not good enough for New Zealand.”

New Zealand's weapons legislation is considered more relaxed than most Western countries outside of the US. Gun owners do need a license but they aren't required to register their guns -- unlike in neighboring Australia.

That said, gun-inflicted deaths are relatively low in New Zealand.