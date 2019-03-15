Facebook removes graphic video believed to show mosque shooting

A spokeswoman for Facebook New Zealand, Mia Garlick, said videos which appeared to show the Christchurch shootings have been taken down.

"New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video," the spokeswoman said.

The disturbing video which has not been verified by CNN, appears to show a gunman walking into the mosque and opening fire.

New Zealand police have asked social media users to not share the video which has already been distributed widely online.