New Zealand police: "We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors"

Mohan Ibn Ibrahim told CNN he was inside the mosque when the shooting began and that he heard the gunman "continuously shooting for ten to 15 minutes."

He said the shooting began at about 1:40 p.m. local time when he heard "gunfire sound coming from the back side."

"There is a barricade in the middle so if somebody gets inside by using the main door they have to come inside and walk maybe one minute."

"When I heard that there is a shooting -- the sound whats coming. I thought maybe it was an electrical circuit or something. But then it continuously happened."

Ibrahim said people began running out of the mosque and he "had to jump out of the wall" to escape.

"And we are still hearing the sound of the gun, continuously shooting for ten to 15 minutes," he said.

"I came to the street I saw one person got shot on his chest," he said, adding that the ambulance and police then arrived on the scene.

Ibrahim said he had heard reports from a friend that a gunman had opened fire at another mosque in the area.

"They told me that five people died over there in that mosque, and I have seen with my own eyes, three people dead on the street," he said.

"I could not contact two of my friends who are in the mosque as well."

"Thats what I saw. Lots of police and ambulance have come, and they did not allow us to go in the mosque or to get close to it," he said.