49 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosquesBy Ben Westcott, Jenni Marsh, Helen Regan, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Aimee Lewis and Rob Picheta, CNN
Trump refers to mosque shootings as "terror attacks"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump referred to the attacks at a pair of mosques in New Zealand as "terror attacks" during remarks in the Oval Office on Friday.
"I spoke with Prime Minister Ardern of New Zealand to express the sorrow of our entire nation following the monstrous terror attacks at two mosques," Trump said, speaking from behind the Resolute Desk.
This was the first time the President has classified the attacks as terrorism.
New Zealand's prime minister vows to change country's gun laws
From CNN's Samantha Beech
New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country’s gun laws will change in response to a hate-filled terror attack targeting two mosques in Christchurch.
“There were five guns used by the primary perpetrator. There were two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns. The offender was in possession of a gun license. I’m advised this was acquired in November of 2017. A lever action firearm was also found," she said at a news conference in Wellington early Saturday local time.
She continued:
Terror suspect "did not develop his hatred" in New Zealand, mayor says
From CNN’s Taylor Barnes
Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the suspect who carried out a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday targeted New Zealand for its reputation for being a safe space.
“I think the reason that we have been targeted — and this was, as I understand it, a deliberate decision to target our city and our country — was because we are a safe city and a safe country,” Dalziel said at a news conference.
Dalziel also emphasized that the suspect is not from New Zealand.
“This sort of extremism is not something that we’ve seen here. But he is not from here,” she said. “He came here with hate in his heart and intention to kill in his mind. So he did not develop his hatred here. He came here to perform this act of terrorism.”
President Trump on white nationalism: Not a rising threat around the world
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Friday he does not see white nationalism as a rising threat around the world.
“I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess. If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet…But it’s certainly a terrible thing," Trump said.
He was asked about the topic after a shooter in New Zealand killed at 49 people, leaving behind a manifesto with white nationalist writing.
Trump said he had not seen the manifesto.
One suspect charged with murder, two others still in custody, police say
New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said three people were arrested following the mass shooting in Christchurch:
"A 28-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court today charged with murder. Two others remain in custody. Our investigations are in their early stages and we will be looking closely to build a picture of any of the individuals involved and all of their activities prior to this horrific event."
New Zealand police commissioner says 42 people were injured in attack
From Matthew McKew
Forty-nine people were killed and 42 were being treated for injuries following the mosque terror attacks, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.
New Zealand police also said that two of those injured are critical and include a 4-year-old child. Police said 41 people were killed at the Deans Avenue mosque, and seven at the Linwood Avenue mosque. One has since died in hospital.
Bush went on to say police officials are continuing to make inquiries after the tragic events in Christchurch.
“As the Prime Minister stated yesterday, this has been designated a terrorist attack,” Bush said on a message posted on New Zealand police's Twitter account.
Here's what we know about the suspected New Zealand shooter
The suspected New Zealand shooter live streamed video of the attack and posted a manifesto online under the name Brenton Tarrant. CNN has not confirmed this is his real name. This is the name he called himself online. New Zealand police have not publicly identified the shooter.
Here's what we know about the suspect:
- He is 28 years old.
- Just before the attack, an account believed to belong to the gunman posted a link to an 87-page white nationalist manifesto online. The unsigned manifesto is filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiments, as well as explanations for an attack.
- In the manifesto, he identifies himself as a white man, born in Australia, and lists the white nationalists who have inspired him.
- He will appear in court Saturday morning local time.
Trump tweets he spoke to New Zealand PM and offered help
President Trump tweeted that he just spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and told her that the US stands "in solidarity with New Zealand – and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help."
"We love you New Zealand!" the President tweeted.
Muslim groups raised $200,000 after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Now, a Jewish group is returning the gesture.
From CNN's Michelle Lou
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is reciprocating the generosity it received from the Muslim community after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue last year.
Last October, Muslim groups raised more than $200,000 for the Pittsburgh shooting victims. A gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people in what was the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.
The Jewish organization is now working to help the Muslim community after a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand killed at least 49 people.
In a statement today, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it is accepting donations.
“Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with the devastating effect a mass shooting has on a faith community,” said Meryl Ainsman, chair of the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We are filled with grief over this senseless act of hate. May those who were injured heal quickly and fully, and may the memories of the victims forever be a blessing.”