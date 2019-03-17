New Zealand police have described efforts to identify the victims as "detailed and complex work" that must be "completed thoroughly."

In a statement posted online, Sunday, police said officers were continuing to work "closely and extensively with partners to identify the injured and deceased victims of the Christchurch attack.”

The statement added that a range of activities must be completed before names can be released publicly, “this includes next of kin notifications, which, in many cases, will have international aspects to them.”

Police officials said they understand the religious duty of the Islamic faith to bury the deceased as soon as possible and are “working closely with the Chief Coroner to do everything possible to expedite the process.”