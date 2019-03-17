1.5 million videos of the attack removed from Facebook within 24 hours

Facebook has said it continues to works "around the clock" to remove videos of the incident shared on its platform.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, the US-based tech company said that within 24 hours of Friday’s shooting it had removed 1.5 million videos of the attack from its platform globally.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have struggled to halt the spread of horrific footage of the shooting, which was broadcast live on Facebook and subsequently shared widely online.

In a press conference Sunday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden addressed the issue of the video and said it was up to online platforms to take responsibility.

"This issue goes beyond New Zealand, but that doesn't mean we cant play an active role in getting this resolved," said Arden.

Arden also acknowledged she had spoken directly with Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, in regards to the video.