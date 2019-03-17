50 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosquesBy Steve George, Joshua Berlinger and Hilary Whiteman, CNN
Six Pakistani victims to be buried in New Zealand
From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad
The 50 people killed in Friday's mosque attacks included nine Pakistanis - six of whom will be buried in New Zealand, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters Sunday.
Three bodies will be brought back to Pakistan to be buried, he said, adding that he has asked his New Zealand counterpart to hasten the process to repatriate the bodies.
Another Pakistani person remains hospitalized and in a critical condition, Qureshi added.
Pakistan is in mourning and the Pakistani flag will fly at half-mast, the Foreign Minister said.
Qureshi said he had been in touch with Turkey’s Foreign Minister, who is to call an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Friday March 22. The OIC represents 57 countries with large or majority Muslim populations.
US ambassador: Trump and Ardern "have their own opinions" on white supremacy
Scott Brown, the United States' ambassador to New Zealand, has condemned white supremacy and extended his sympathies to Muslim communities worldwide in the wake of Friday's mosque attacks -- but refused to call on President Donald Trump to do the same.
"I’m the President’s representative here, and I have done it," Brown told Jake Tapper on CNN Sunday.
Trump sent his condolences on Twitter after the "horrible" attack. But he later rejected the idea that white nationalism is on the rise, a comment New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not agree with.
"They have their own opinions, obviously," Brown said of the disagreement. "There’s never been any doubt that we condemn racism," he added.
"Christchurch had an earthquake which devastated that city some time ago, and they made major efforts to rebuild and amazing inclusiveness. So the Islamophobic attitudes of this rotten-to-the-core terrorist really is not something that I have ever seen here in New Zealand," Brown also said.
"I’ve been here for almost two years. I haven’t seen it here. That’s why it’s a little bit numbing."
Brown, who said he has spoken to White House staff since the attack but not with Trump personally, also rejected the idea that the shooter had been inspired by Trump's rhetoric. The US president was mentioned in the gunman's "manifesto."
"I don’t give any credibility whatsoever to the ramblings of somebody who is rotten to the core and clearly is an extremist of the worst kind," Brown said.
UK man arrested after pledging support for New Zealand attacker
A 24-year-old man has been arrested over a social media post that supported the terror attack at two mosques in Christchurch.
The man, from the Oldham area in northern England, was arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
“This is a very difficult time for people. The events in New Zealand have reverberated around the world. Many people are in deep shock and are worried," a police spokesman said in a statement.
"It is at times like this that, as a community, we stand together. Where the law permits and people cross the line, we will take robust action, which may include arrest and prosecution," the spokesman added.
Five Indian victims of attack named
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel
Five Indian nationals who died in Friday's mosque attacks have been named by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand. The victims included four men and one woman.
The victims' names were: Maheboob Khokhar; Ramiz Vora; Asif Vora; Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir.
“With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in #Christchurch,” the High Commission tweeted.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, staff from the High Commission said they were attempting to establish the whereabouts of nine Indians.
"We strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attacks at the places of worship in Christchurch," India's Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, said after the attack. "Our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones."
New Zealand authorities are working to identify the 50 people killed in the massacre as quickly as possible, to allow their families to bury them according to Muslim tradition.
Among those already confirmed to have died are a Syrian refugee and his teenage sons, a Pakistani academic and a goalkeeper on the national futsal team.
Pope prays for "Muslim brothers" killed in attack
From CNN’s Valentina DiDonato in Rome
Pope Francis has paid tribute to the victims of the Christchurch massacre, twice departing from his prepared statement on Sunday to call them “our Muslim brothers.”
“Dear brothers and sisters, in these days, with the pain of wars and conflicts that never cease to afflict all mankind, the pain is added from that of the victims of the horrific attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand,” the Pope said in his weekly Angelus prayers at St. Peter’s.
“I pray for the dead and the wounded and their families. I am close to our Muslim brothers, the religious and civil communities, and I renew the invitation to unite with prayer and gestures of peace to oppose hatred and violence. Let us pray for our Muslim brothers that have been killed.”
Both references to “our Muslim brothers” appeared to be off the cuff, not appearing in the prepared text of the speech released by the Vatican.
Sharing video of attack could lead to jail time: police
A 22-year-old man will appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday morning (local time), after being charged with offences under New Zealand's Films Videos and Publications Classification Act.
"This man was arrested by police in the initial stages of the shooting investigation in Christchurch on Friday afternoon, but he is not being charged in relation to the attack. Police at this stage do not believe he was directly involved," they said in a statement.
They also warned people against sharing video of the terror attack, which was live-streamed on social media by the gunman.
"We would like to remind people that it is an offence to distribute or possess an objectionable publication (under the Films Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993), which carries a penalty of imprisonment. The live stream video of the shootings in Christchurch has been classified by the Chief Censor’s Office as objectionable," police said.
Facebook said that within 24 hours of Friday’s shooting it had removed 1.5 million videos of the attack from its platform globally.
Wrap of today’s events from Christchurch
Here's a recap of Sunday's events in Christchurch, New Zealand, for those of you just joining us:
- The number of people killed in Friday’s massacre in Christchurch rose to 50 when another body was discovered at the Al Noor mosque, where most of the victims were killed.
- A total of 34 patients injured in the attack remain in Christchurch Hospital, including 12 people in intensive care.
- New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush has praised police in Christchurch for their rapid response to Friday's shooting, noting that armed units were on the scene of the attack within six minutes of receiving the first emergency call.
- The New Zealand government cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss changes to the country's gun laws, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed. Further details are expected after the meeting.
- Arden also confirmed that her office received a copy of the suspected gunman's so-called “manifesto” nine minutes before the first attack began. “It did not include a location, it did not include specific details,” she said.
- The bodies of a small number of victims will be returned to families on Sunday evening. Arden said that she expects all bodies to be returned to families by Wednesday.
- Debate around the role of tech companies in preventing the spread of videos relating to the shooting has continued. In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, Facebook said that within 24 hours of Friday’s shooting it had removed 1.5 million videos of the attack from its platform globally.
Details emerge of the additional three arrests
Of the four people arrested following Friday's attack in Christchurch, only one is believed to be connected to the incident, New Zealand police have confirmed.
The suspected gunman appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder and has been remanded until April 5.
Two other people were apprehended at a cordon during the initial police operation and a firearm was seized from them, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters Sunday.
"One of those persons, a woman, has been released without charge. The man in that vehicle has been charged with firearms offense. At this point we do not believe that they were involved in these attacks," said Bush.
A fourth person was detained at the scene after attempting to "assist children in the area," said Bush, adding that the person "did decide to arm themselves, which is not the right approach."
"One against hate" at Wellington vigil
New Zealand actor and "Flight of the Conchords" star Jermaine Clement has tweeted from Sunday night's vigil in Wellington, where thousands have gathered to mourn the victims of Friday's terror attack in Christchurch.
Clement said it was "beautiful to hear English, Arabic and Maori all spoken with the same message, one against hate."