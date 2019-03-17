Six Pakistani victims to be buried in New Zealand

A vigil for the Christchurch mosque attacks takes place in Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday. A vigil for the Christchurch mosque attacks takes place in Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday. ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images

The 50 people killed in Friday's mosque attacks included nine Pakistanis - six of whom will be buried in New Zealand, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters Sunday.

Three bodies will be brought back to Pakistan to be buried, he said, adding that he has asked his New Zealand counterpart to hasten the process to repatriate the bodies.

Another Pakistani person remains hospitalized and in a critical condition, Qureshi added.

Pakistan is in mourning and the Pakistani flag will fly at half-mast, the Foreign Minister said.

Qureshi said he had been in touch with Turkey’s Foreign Minister, who is to call an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Friday March 22. The OIC represents 57 countries with large or majority Muslim populations.